Get yourselves warmed up with some amazing Sunday roasts this weekend.

If you’re looking for a Sunday roast this weekend in Glasgow, look no further as we have come up with a list of top rated restaurants for some inspiration.

From roasted meat to Yorkshire puddings, to roasted potatoes to gravy, the possibilities for the perfect plate of a Sunday roast dinner are endless.

And what was once only served on Sunday is available during the week, with many restaurants serving it for a lovely family day out or get-together.

Here we had a look through all the user reviews on Tripadvisor for restaurants and other food joints in Glasgow that offer Sunday roast dinner, with those rated 4.5 and above.

These are the five highest rated restaurants for Sunday roast. Which one do you think you will be trying?

Top 5 restaurants for Sunday roast dinners in Glasgow

The Butchershop Bar & Grill

Butchershop Bar and Grill in Glasgow serves one of the best Sunday roast dinners, according to Tripadvisor reviews

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 - 2,274 reviews

Where: 1055 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow G3 7UD Scotland

Review: “What a Sunday roast. The best perfectly cooked and melt in the mouth. Sides excellent too, even the corn on the cob which initially seemed incongruous with a roast dinner worked surprisingly well. Compliments too for the service (especially Alba), going out of the way to check on ingredients (Mrs H can’t eat celeriac).

“The bill wasn’t cheap but the high quality of food for three courses was actually quite reasonable. Only downside, I am only going to be disappointed going anywhere else for a Sunday dinner as this has set the bar so high.”

Find out more about it on Tripadvisor .

Alston Bar & Beef

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 - 1,194 reviews

Where: 79 Gordon Street, Glasgow G1 3SQ Scotland

Review: “This was our second visit for Sunday Roast. Its a hidden gem, most people will probably over look it because it’s in the train station. We had the same thought, but decided to give it a try. It’s in the basement, but the decoration is very well done.

“We all had the 2 course Sunday roast. The food and service was fantastic. The desserts were also delicious and a good selection of wines. I would highly recommend the Sunday roast. It would be nice to see a steak pie or some other Scottish dishes like Chicken balmoral!”

Find out more about it on Tripadvisor .

Porter & Rye

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 - 753 reviews

Where: 1131 Argyle Street Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8ND Scotland

Review: “Booked Porter and Rye to have a steak, but saw the roast dinner and decided to go for that. It has to be the best roast dinner I have ever had, everything about the food was amazing. All the staff are really nice and helpful. Next time I am in Glasgow, I will be back.”

Find out more about it on Tripadvisor .

The Loveable Rogue

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 - 118 reviews

Where: 333 Great Western Road, Glasgow Scotland

Review: “Best Sunday roast ever! Great staff, food so, so tasty and our waiter Joe couldn’t do enough for us. My new go to for a Sunday roast. Just delicious!”

Find out more about it on Tripadvisor.

Bothy Restaurant

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 - 1,818 reviews

Where: 11 Ruthven Lane West End, Glasgow G12 9BG Scotland

Review: “We came to Bothy for a Sunday dinner for a special occasion and it did not disappoint. Incredible roast dinner, meat cooked perfectly but also the cocktails were out of this world.

“Lovely friendly staff and very relaxing atmosphere, will definitely be coming back here!”