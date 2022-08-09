Afternoon Tea Week 2022 has begun, here’s the top rated places to go in Glasgow.

Afternoon Tea Week 2022 is here and Glasgow has tons of amazing establishments that offer the time honoured tradition, giving you the perfect excuse to get your favourite people together for a catch up

Afternoon Tea Week celebrates the great British tradition of Afternoon Tea , and takes place from 8 - 14 August 2022.

According to the Afternoon Tea website, some venues across the UK will run exclusive discounts with up to 30% off.

The luxury of afternoon tea Picture: Adobe

So, where in Glasgow can you go for Afternoon Tea?

Here’s some of the best rated places to go in Glasgow, according to Tripadvisor reviews.

What are the top rated Afternoon Teas in Glasgow?

Cup Tea Rooms

The Cup Tea Rooms is the top rated place to get afternoon tea in Glasgow according to Tripadvisor.

They have a varied menu catering to all dietary requirements from Gluten Free to Vegetarian and offer a set menu of £24 per person.

This establishment currently has a rating of 4.5 stars based on 1,747 Tripadvisor reviews.

One customer wrote about their experience sayiing: “Every time I come here it’s always very good , with very fresh cakes and rolls, the hot chocolate is to die for!”

“Staff are very attentive and very friendly, nothing is too much bother. Would highly recommend 11 out of 10 See you all soon I will be back next month”

Address: 71 Renfield St, Glasgow G2 1LP

Find out more via Tripadvisor

SugarFall Patisserie

SugarFall has an amazing range of sandwiches and treats on offer for their delicious afternoon tea menu.

The cakes are famous among locals with one Tripadvisor customer writing: “The bakery is quite small but absolutely lovely, the servers are incredibly kind and the cakes are delicious as well!”

You can book an afternoon tea for two with prices starting from £48.

This establishment currently has an impressive rating of 5 stars based on 85 Tripadvisor reviews.

Address: 153 Byres Rd, Glasgow G12 8TS

Find out more via Tripadvisor

Picnic

Picnic offers a range of healthy, whole and plant based food. They have a great selection of salads, wraps and cakes, all of which are animal free.

This establishment currently has a rating of 4.5 stars based on 216 Tripadvisor reviews.

One review reads: “Have been to Picnic every time I have been to Glasgow, usually multiple times a visit. Great coffee and food and nice staff. Will definitely return again next time.”

Address: 103 Ingram Street, Merchant City, Glasgow, G1 1DX

Find out more via Tripadvisor

The Hidden Lane Tearoom

If youre a fan of tea, cakes and vintage china then youll enjoy an afternoon at the Hidden Lane Tearoom. So called as its located down a lane off the Finnieston strip, this cafe serves homemade cakes, teas, coffee and lunch.

This tearoom serves afternoon tea on Monday to Friday from 12pm to 3:30pm, Saturdays from 12pm to 5pm and Sundays from 12pm to 4pm.

The Afternoon Tea is priced at £16.50, included is a selection of four finger sandwiches, four mini cakes, a mini scone and one pot of tea or a large coffee.

Gluten free options but they ask that you give 24 hours notice.

This establishment currently has a rating of 4.5 stars based on 457 Tripadvisor reviews.

One review reads: “It’s the best tea room in Glasgow with an amazing tea selection. I loved it, went with my friends and enjoyed it a lot. I will recommend this place for sure.”

Address: Unit 8, 1103 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8ND

Find out more via Tripadvisor

Willow tearooms

This vintage tea room has been a popular establishment since it opened.

Their traditional afternoon tea is available for £15.50 per person, including scones, sandwiches and a choice of the day’s cake selections.

For those who don’t have a sweet tooth there is an all savoury afternoon tea menu available for £15.50.

This establishment currently has a rating of 4.5 stars based on 1,528 Tripadvisor reviews.

One of the reviews of the afternoon tea experience said: “This establishment puts a whole new meaning to service with a smile.”

“The staff were very pleasant and helpful throughout our visit.I was happy with the quality of the food.sandwiches were so soft,fresh and a bit different.”

Address: 97 Buchanan St, Glasgow G1 3HF

Find out more via Tripadvisor

The Butterfly and the Pig

This shabby chic establishment offers a relaxed atmosphere to have a catch up over afternoon tea.

The Butterfly and the Pig believes in hearty portions and their afternoon tea is no exception. They offer a deal of £14.95 per person which includes a selection of canapes, sandwiches, scones and cakes, as well as a tea of your choice.

One customer described her experience with their afternoon tea saying: “Both 3 tiered stands were loaded with smoked salmon blinis, sandwiches, cakes and crisps and we were given as much tea as we wanted for no extra charge.”

They also have a £18.95 per person deal that includes a glass of prosecco.

Address: 151 Bath St, Glasgow G2 4SQ

Find out more via Tripadvisor

Blythswood

The Salon at Blythswood Square offers a great menu of fresh and seasonal dishes.

This establishment currently has a rating of 4.5 stars based on 3,409 Tripadvisor reviews.

One customer wrote about their experience saying: “The afternoon tea was of good quality with a variety of unlimited teas and coffees and a good range of sandwiches, scones and cakes.”

“Service was as you would expect of a five star hotel. I’d recommend the afternoon tea and look forward to another visit.”

Address: 11 Blythswood Square, Glasgow G2 4AD

Find out more via Tripadvisor

The Sweet Tart Tearoom

The afternoon tea is just £15 per person, and you will have your space for 1 hour and 30 minutes.

The afternoon tea consists of four finger sandwiches: egg mayonnaise and cress, chicken mayonnaise, cheese and pickle, cream cheese and cucumber, as well as a bite sized sausage roll.

As well as covering all your savoury needs the menu also consists of a scone with clotted cream and jam, and three small cakes: vanilla and raspberry jam cupcake, meringues filled with chantilly cream, raspberry creme choux bun.

Their vintage afternoon tea package is priced at £14.50 and lasts 1 hour 30 minutes.

They also offer an afternoon menu for collection for £25.

Address: 1171 Pollokshaws Rd, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3NG