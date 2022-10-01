The entertainment scene in Glasgow is renowned for being among the best in the world with a melting pot of theatres and music venues bursting to life across Scotland’s biggest city every day.

One thing the city does great is pre-theatre deals - who doesn’t love a superb dinner on a dime before heading to a show?

To make planning your next big night out easy, we’ve sifted through some of the best pre-theatre meal deals in Glasgow to bring you our top 10.

10. Sannio

Where: 61A Elmbank Street, City Centre

What’s the deal? Prices start at £19 per person for two courses. The eatery also has a deal for two courses and a glass of Bottega prosecco for £24 per person or two courses and a glass of 24-carat gold prosecco for £32 per person. To book, click here .

Conveniently located right across the road from the King’s Theatre on Bath Street, what better way to fill your boots before heading to a show at one of Scotland’s most historic and significant theatres than heading to this Italian restaurant and bar?

9. Rioja

Where: 1116 Argyle Street, Finnieston

What’s the deal? One oyster, a glass of cava and two tapas for just £19 per person. Available from 4 until 6pm, Monday to Friday. Book online here.

The new-look restaurant arrived a year ago now, brought to the city’s food scene by Catalan chef, Miguel Angel Mayor. Just a stone’s throw away from the SEC and OVO Hydro arena, it’s a must-do for a touch of fine dining on a budget.

8. The Ivy

The Ivys second Scottish restaurant is now open in Glasgow

Where: 106 Buchanan Street, City Centre

What’s the deal? Two courses for £17.95 per person or three for £22.95 per person. Available Monday to Thursday from 11:30am until close and Thursday and Friday from 11:30am until 6:15pm. Book online here.

One of the most highly-anticipated restaurant launches in Glasgow in recent years saw this famous one, renowned for its famous clientele in London, burst onto Glasgow’s hospitality scene back in 2019. If you think it’s going to break the bank going here, think again. You can definitely get a dining experience to remember without burning a hole in your bank account.

7. Roberta’s

Where: 140 St Vincent Street, City Centre

What’s the deal? Two courses for £17.95 per person or three for £20.95 per person. Served every weekday from 4 until 6.30pm. Book online here.

The City Centre’s newest Italian eatery opened just a year ago and has already made its mark by steering away from a traditional Italian restaurant, bringing with it an uber chic and stylish twist.

6. Roma

Where: 46 Bath Street, City Centre

What’s the deal? Two courses for £17.95 per person or three for £20.95 per person. There’s also a gluten-free menu priced at the same. Both are available seven days a week from noon to 7.30pm. There’s even a great couples deal: two courses for two people, plus a bottle of house wine, all for £49.95. To book, visit their website.

Introduced to Glasgow diners back in 2008, Roma has withstood the tough times that can sometimes hit the hospitality industry with its blend of Mediterranean, European and traditional dishes.

5. Ardnamurchan

Where: 325 Hope Street, City Centre

What’s the deal? Two courses for £17.95 per person or three for £20.95 per person. Available from noon to 6pm seven days a week. For booking enquiries, call 0141 353 1500 or email [email protected] .

Like Sannio, this eatery is conveniently located directly opposite another one of Glasgow’s top theatres, the Theatre Royal, making it a must-visit before any show. Staff here source the best produce Scotland has to offer with venison coming from the Ardnamurchan Estate - the most westerly point on the British mainland - fish and shellfish from the West Coast and beef coming from the Speyside region.

4. The Brasserie at Òran Mór

Where: 731-735 Great Western Road, West End

What’s the deal? Two courses for £16 per person or three for £22 per person. Available Tuesday to Friday until 7pm. Book at oran-mor.co.uk/dining/the-brasserie-restaurant.

Òran Mór, Gaelic for ‘great melody of life’ or ‘big song’ is the arts and entertainment venue in the West End. The Brasserie at Òran Mór has just gone through a refurbishment with its menu bringing vibrant, modern dishes using local and seasonal produce.

3. October

Where: Princes Square, Buchanan Street, City Centre

What’s the deal? Two courses for £15.95 per person or three for £19.95 per person. Available Sunday to Friday from noon until 9pm. Book at their website.

This rooftop hideaway is the perfect place to escape after a long day at the office or some winding down time before a night out.

2. Madras Cafe

Where: 82 Howard Street, City Centre

What’s the deal? Two courses for just £13.95 per person. Available Monday to Friday from noon to 6pm and Saturday and Sunday from noon until 5pm. Visit their website to book.

Named as the third-best Indian restaurant in Glasgow on Tripadvisor with a five-star rating, not only is it a must-visit for curry fans but, at under £14 for two courses, we can’t think of a better pre-theatre deal in town to get a big night out off to a roaring start.

1. Tinto Tapas Bar

Where: 138 Battlefield Road, Langside

What’s the deal? One course for £8.50 per person, two for £11 per person or three courses for £13.50 per person. Available from 4:30 until 6:30pm. Even better is the restaurant’s Tinto tapas Tuesdays offer when most tapas are just £2.75 each from 4:30pm onwards. Ideal for ordering more and spending less. Book online here.

