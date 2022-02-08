From good deals to pushing the boat out, we have you covered.

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, when couples go that extra mile for each other, and usually enjoy a night of fine dining.

Whilst couples celebrate Valentine’s in a variety of different ways, such as staying in, or enjoy a night at the cinema, it tends to be the busiest nights for restaurants.

Whether you fancy pushing the boat out, or want something a little easier on the wallet, we have you covered.

Osteria Italiana

Equipped with a full bar, and a name where the food speaks for itself, Osteria Italiana is an Italian restaurant, offering a great deal for Valentine’s Day. A drink (not specified) and a three course meal costs £24.95. The menu has been specifically modified for Valentine’s Day.

Address: 17 John St, Glasgow G1 1HP

Browns Bar & Brasserie

Slightly higher than Osteria, Browns Bar & Brasserie are offering three courses for £40. A very simple offer on what is also a menu that slightly differs from usual as well.

Address: 1 George Square, Glasgow, G2 1DY

Piccolo Mondo Glasgow

Another Italian eatery, Piccolo Mondo is offering a cocktail of your choosing and three courses for just £35. Their one-off Valentine’s menu is rather extensive, so you’ll be catered for, no matter what food you like.

Address: 344 Argyle St, Glasgow G2 8LY

Antipasti

Open since 1997, Antipasti claim on their website that they’re one of Glasgow’s favourite restaurants. On the cheaper side, Antipasti are offering a deal of three courses for just £20. Dishes include homemade pesto with linguine and Parmesan crusted chicken breast among many other famous and tasty dishes.

Address: 305 Sauchiehall St, Glasgow G2 3HQ

Verona

Open most of the day for Valentine’s, Verona offer a four course lunch meal that costs £24.95, or if you’re popping down in the evening, you can get four courses for £29.95. Both of these deals include complimentary strawberries covered in chocolate. The menus do differ, as do the prices, and Verona is an Italian restaurant.

Address: 88 W Regent Street, Glasgow G2 2QZ

Halloumi

This city centre and southside restaurant is offering a Mezze board for two to share for £44.95 per couple. Choose from chicken and pork souvlaki, grilled halloumi, Greek sausage and hand cut chips or Veg dolmades, grilled halloumi, kolokithakia tiganita, mixed olives and hand cut chips. Finish with a trio of desserts including galaktoboureko, baklava and a chocolate brownie. Enjoy a selection of Valentine’s drinks including the limited edition Cupids Potion: Rose gin, lychee liqueur, strawberry, lemon and rose petals.

Address: Halloumi Glasgow, 161 Hope Street, Glasgow, G2 2UQ and Halloumi South, 697 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow, G41 2AB

Kilmurry & Co

Customers to Kilmurry & Co in the Southside can enjoy a Valentine’s menu for £30 per person.

This includes a glass of pink fizz on arrival, a choice of three starters: mushroom bruschetta, baked Camembert or scallops.

The mains are: seabass with courgette, aubergine ceviche and roasted heirloom tomato, wild mushroom risotto topped with vegetable crisps or a 6oz Chateaubriand with rosemary, salt fries and roasted tomato. To finish, there’s a luxurious chocolate and raspberry brownie served with vanilla ice cream.

Address: Kilmurray & Co, 210 Kilmarnock Road, Glasgow, G43 1TY

111 by Modou

For those looking for a bit of luxury this Valentine’s Day 111 by Modou has introduced a special Valentine’s menu available on Monday 14th and Tuesday 15th February.

Enjoy an indulgent 10 course menu for £50 per person, featuring Beef Tartare, Lobster Ravioli, Glazed Ox Cheek, Shetland Cod and Ayrshire Pork Belly.

Address: 111 Cleveden Rd, Kelvinside, Glasgow G12 0JU

Six by Nico

Six by Nico is serving up their Once Upon a Time menu this Valentine’s day. The menu was chosen by its guests, with the six dishes being voted for by thousands of Six by Nico fans. It’s available now until 13th March.

Address: 1132 Argyle St, Glasgow, G3 8TD and 142 Nithsdale Road, Glasgow, G41 5RB

Rioja

At the award-winning Rioja in Finnieston, guests can tuck into an exclusive seven course tasting menu, expertly crafted by Rioja’s famed chef, for £50 per person.

The menu includes Empanadilla De Buey De Mar (Crab Empanadilla), Oysters with Cava and Costilla De Cedro, Crema De Marron Glace Y Chirivia, tasty pork ribs with chestnut cream and parsnip. Available on Monday 14th February only.