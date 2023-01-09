First Look at Six by Nico’s new ‘Neverland’ menu

The new Peter-Pan themed menu hopes to transport diners to ‘Neverland’

Glasgow can feel like a fantasy land of its own sometimes (take that how you will) but Six by Nico hopes to make the city that little bit more magical with their new six course tasting menu.

The Glasgow restaurant, which has plans to open four new UK restaurants this year with the possibility of an outlet even opening in Dubai, announced the launch of their new menu today with the first theme of the year; ‘Neverland’. Touted as a ‘concept restaurant’ the innovative local eatery with locations in Glasgow, Edinburgh, and Aberdeen, Six by Nico hopes to wow diners with their new themed menu.

Guests are in for a truly magical experience as the chefs have been cooking up ideas over most of 2022. Included in the menu are references to the J.M. Barrie menu with unusual ingredients mixed to create bold flavours. The new menu is as follows:

USE YOUR IMAGINATION - Pepperoni Pizza

Six by Nico’s first dish the ‘use your imagination’ pepperoni pizza

THE LOST BOYS - Ham Hough & Cheese ‘Toastie’, Celeriac Remoulade, Black Garlic Emulsion & Golden Raisin

Pictured is Six by Nico’s interpretation of a toastie

CAPTAIN CODFISH - Shellfish Risotto, Smoked Cod Botarga

A shellfish risotto by Six by Nico

BANGARANG! - Black Pollock, Bang Bang Sauce, Charred Cucumber, Satay Emulsion, Pak Choi

The menu features fish heavily to give off the island feeling of Neverland

FOOD FIGHT - Confit Chicken Ballotine, Piperade, Red Pepper Romesco, Saffron Emulsion & Tarragon Salsa Verde.

Six by Nico calls this one Peter Pan’s favourite dish

BAKED MAMMEE APPLE CUSTARD - which includes Baked Salted Caramel Delice, Caramel Mousseline, Buttermilk Ice Cream, and Maple

The dessert of the Neverland menu

Andy Temple, Chief Creative Officer at Sixco Restaurant Group said;“Ruling Lost Boys and being busy in adventures, Peter Pan has been our inspiration for our first menu theme of 2023.

“We’ve brought together an innovative six course tasting menu inspired by the world of the classic tale. Our Neverland menu is created to be delicious, more-ish, and imaginative, and we welcome customers to enter a world of escapism - a place of magic on a plate”.

The thrilling Neverland menu is at a fixed price of £37 per person, with the option of an expertly selected wine and specialist drinks pairing for an extra £30 at each restaurant. Every course has both vegetarian and vegan options, as well as enchanting ‘Neverland’ themed snacks.

Diners can book a table now for ‘Neverland’. Open from midday, Monday - Sunday each six-course tasting menu available from noon to night. To make a reservation and book a table at either of the two Six by Nico restaurants across Glasgow visit their website.