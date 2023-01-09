First Look at Six by Nico’s new ‘Neverland’ menu

Glasgow can feel like a fantasy land of its own sometimes (take that how you will) but Six by Nico hopes to make the city that little bit more magical with their new six course tasting menu.
The Glasgow restaurant, which has plans to open four new UK restaurants this year with the possibility of an outlet even opening in Dubai, announced the launch of their new menu today with the first theme of the year; ‘Neverland’. Touted as a ‘concept restaurant’ the innovative local eatery with locations in Glasgow, Edinburgh, and Aberdeen, Six by Nico hopes to wow diners with their new themed menu.
Guests are in for a truly magical experience as the chefs have been cooking up ideas over most of 2022. Included in the menu are references to the J.M. Barrie menu with unusual ingredients mixed to create bold flavours. The new menu is as follows:
USE YOUR IMAGINATION - Pepperoni Pizza
THE LOST BOYS - Ham Hough & Cheese ‘Toastie’, Celeriac Remoulade, Black Garlic Emulsion & Golden Raisin
CAPTAIN CODFISH - Shellfish Risotto, Smoked Cod Botarga
BANGARANG! - Black Pollock, Bang Bang Sauce, Charred Cucumber, Satay Emulsion, Pak Choi
FOOD FIGHT - Confit Chicken Ballotine, Piperade, Red Pepper Romesco, Saffron Emulsion & Tarragon Salsa Verde.
BAKED MAMMEE APPLE CUSTARD - which includes Baked Salted Caramel Delice, Caramel Mousseline, Buttermilk Ice Cream, and Maple
Andy Temple, Chief Creative Officer at Sixco Restaurant Group said;“Ruling Lost Boys and being busy in adventures, Peter Pan has been our inspiration for our first menu theme of 2023.
“We’ve brought together an innovative six course tasting menu inspired by the world of the classic tale. Our Neverland menu is created to be delicious, more-ish, and imaginative, and we welcome customers to enter a world of escapism - a place of magic on a plate”.
The thrilling Neverland menu is at a fixed price of £37 per person, with the option of an expertly selected wine and specialist drinks pairing for an extra £30 at each restaurant. Every course has both vegetarian and vegan options, as well as enchanting ‘Neverland’ themed snacks.
Diners can book a table now for ‘Neverland’. Open from midday, Monday - Sunday each six-course tasting menu available from noon to night. To make a reservation and book a table at either of the two Six by Nico restaurants across Glasgow visit their website.
The Neverland tasting menu will run from January 16 to February 26 this year at each of the four Six by Nico restaurants in Scotland, including: Six by Nico Edinburgh, Six by Nico Aberdeen, Six by Nico Glasgow Finnieston and Six by Nico Glasgow Southside.