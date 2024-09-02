The Food Awards Scotland takes place every year to acknowledge and celebrate the accomplishments of restaurants, cafes, chefs, producers, and other culinary experts across Scotland.

These awards highlight outstanding contributions to the food industry and offer a stage to display the skills and influence of those who contribute to the country’s culinary landscape.

The glamorous event, which took place on August 26th at the Double Tree by Hilton, saw top professionals come together to celebrate their achievements.

A spokesperson for the 10th Food Awards Scotland said: “We’re honoured to once again spotlight the country’s top food establishments and businesses. It can be hard to stand out. This year’s winners have all been distinguished as the real masters in their field due to their hard work and dedication to customer satisfaction.

“These finalists reflect the resilience and creativity of countless chefs, producers, employees, and managers who always ensure that locals and visitors eat well. We would like to congratulate all our winners and highly commended recipients on their accomplishments.”

The winners for the 10th Food Awards Scotland 2024 are:

1 . Topolabamba Topolabamba won restaurant of the Year (Glasgow) | Supplied

2 . Ronzio Coffeehouse Ronzio Coffeehouse in Hamilton were named Café/Bistro of the Year (South West) | Ronzio Coffeehouse

3 . Smile Cafe Smile Cafe on Douglas Street won Café/Bistro of the Year (Glasgow). | Smile Cafe