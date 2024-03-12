Glasgow is constantly awash with cool new openings - it's our job to write about them and even we struggle to keep up - that's why we put together this list of new restaurants, cafes, and pubs in the city opened in the last year.

As multi-cultural as Glasgow is, there's always something missing from the city that some entrepreneurial hospitality start-up is happy to provide - whether it be Italian small plates, Mexican tacos or Caribbean-inspired small plates.

Cool spots like hidden cocktail bars are always on everyone's must-visit list and you'll find one of those below, alongside a bunch of new pubs across the city that are enlivening Glasgow's changing drinking scene.

Take a look below as we tour around the best new spots in Glasgow that have opened in the last year. Add them to your list.

1 . Charlie Browns - 27 St Vincent Place Charlie Browns opened in the Southside in the summer of 2023 - already proving a popular addition to the city. It's a hidden cocktail bar along the lines of spots like the Absent Ear in the Merchant City or Hide and Seek in the City Centre. The name is a reference to character from Kill Bill - Tarantino fans will be able to spot easter eggs in cocktail menu and interior fittings.

2 . Platform 1 - 253 Argyle Street Platform 1 is the new bar within the Platform venue underneath Glasgow Central Station. It's a handy spot if you're waiting on a train and fancy a cocktail - it also serves up food, their gochujang chicken wings are one of our favourite menu items in Glasgow at the moment.

3 . Malo - 12 Bothwell Street Malo is a fancy wee spot in the city centre that's highly underrated. They do a mean negroni, as you would hope from any venue that styles itself as a negroni bar. They also have a pretty substantial wine selection.

4 . Maggie’s Rock ‘N’ Rodeo - 60 Trongate Yeehaw Glasgow. Country western is back in the city, and far from the Grand Ole Oprey. Glaswegians are going wild for Maggie's new look - any given weekend you can spot a gang of cowboys and cowgirls trotting up and down Argyle Street on their way to the new saloon on Trongate.