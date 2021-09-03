5 best Japanese restaurants in Glasgow, according to Tripadvisor reviews

From noodles and sushi to tempura and dumpings, Japanese cuisine is some of the best around.

Wudon has been rated one of the best Japanese restaurants in Glasgow.

Thankfully, Glasgow has some great restaurants offering a taste of Japan.

Here are the five best Japanese restaurants in Glasgow, according to Tripadvisor.

5. Nanakusa

This Sauchiehall Street restaurant is loved by its customers, with ‘outstanding’ just one of the words reviewers have used to describe it. One even called it the ‘best Japanese in Scotland’.

4. Nippon Kitchen

Nippon Kitchen, on West George Street, takes pride in using only the highest quality ingredients, even if that means importing specialist ingredients from Japan. That must be part of the reason why 680 reviewers have given it five stars.

3. Ichiban Noodle Bar

Taking bronze is this Queen Street restaurant, which has left customers desperate to go back. One person described it as one of the best in Glasgow - something their fellow reviewers seem to agree with.

2. Sapporo Teppanyaki

Second place and the silver medal goes to Sapporo Teppanyaki, on Ingram Street. The restaurant offers Japanese food with a western twist, with the meals made in front of the customers. Perhaps that is why is has more positive reviews than any other restaurant on the list. 957 people have given it five stars.

1. Wudon