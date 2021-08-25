The Dakota Bar and Grill.
From brilliant steaks to succulent seafood, there is a lot of tasty food on offer in the city.
So here are the eight best fine dining restaurants in Glasgow, according to Tripadvisor reviews.
8. Six by Nico
The popular Argyle Street restaurant kicks off our list. It’s new six-course Amalfi Coast tasting menu launched recently - a treat for those who want a taste of the Mediterranean. One reviewer even describer their food as ‘flavour bombs’.
7. Brian Maule at Chardon d’Or
This restaurant, which made it into the Michelin Guide, focuses its menu on great local produce. Customers can expect the best fresh fish, beef and lamb. And, if the reviews are anything to go by, the West Regent Street restaurant lives up to expectations.
6. Glaschu Restaurant and Bar
This restaurant, which can be found in the Royal Exchange Square, is another that makes the most of Scottish produce. Reviews describe it as ‘perfect’ and ‘stunning’ - so it must be doing something right.
5. Gamba Seafood Restaurant
This award-winning seafood restaurant can be found on West George Street. If you’re looking for good seafood, there are few better options than Gamba. ‘Superb’, ‘amazing’ and ‘wonderful’ are just some of the reviews it has earned.
4. Cail Bruich
Cail Bruich, on Great Western Road, highlights the best of British and Scottish produce, and offers two menus - the five-course tasting menu and the seven-course chef’s tasting menu. ‘Amazing gastronomic experience’ is just one of the positive reviews it has received.
3. Bilson Eleven
Taking bronze medal is this Annfield Place restaurant. The seven-course tasting menu is just part of the reason Bilson Eleven has earned an average of five stars out of five from customers.
2. Two Fat Ladies at the Buttery
Silver medal goes to this Argyle Street restaurant. With another menu that focuses on the best local produce, the restaurant has earned more than 1700 ‘excellent’ five star reviews from customers.
1. Dakota Bar and Grill
Topping the list is this West Regent Street restaurant, with an average of five stars from over 1670 reviews. If you’re looking for the perfect steak, you’d be best starting here.