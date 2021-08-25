Maybe it is date night? Perhaps you just want to treat yourself? Whatever the reason, Glasgow is crammed with fantastic fine dining restaurants.

From brilliant steaks to succulent seafood, there is a lot of tasty food on offer in the city.

So here are the eight best fine dining restaurants in Glasgow, according to Tripadvisor reviews.

8. Six by Nico

The popular Argyle Street restaurant kicks off our list. It’s new six-course Amalfi Coast tasting menu launched recently - a treat for those who want a taste of the Mediterranean. One reviewer even describer their food as ‘flavour bombs’.

7. Brian Maule at Chardon d’Or

This restaurant, which made it into the Michelin Guide, focuses its menu on great local produce. Customers can expect the best fresh fish, beef and lamb. And, if the reviews are anything to go by, the West Regent Street restaurant lives up to expectations.

6. Glaschu Restaurant and Bar

This restaurant, which can be found in the Royal Exchange Square, is another that makes the most of Scottish produce. Reviews describe it as ‘perfect’ and ‘stunning’ - so it must be doing something right.

5. Gamba Seafood Restaurant

This award-winning seafood restaurant can be found on West George Street. If you’re looking for good seafood, there are few better options than Gamba. ‘Superb’, ‘amazing’ and ‘wonderful’ are just some of the reviews it has earned.

Cail Bruich.

4. Cail Bruich

Cail Bruich, on Great Western Road, highlights the best of British and Scottish produce, and offers two menus - the five-course tasting menu and the seven-course chef’s tasting menu. ‘Amazing gastronomic experience’ is just one of the positive reviews it has received.

3. Bilson Eleven

Taking bronze medal is this Annfield Place restaurant. The seven-course tasting menu is just part of the reason Bilson Eleven has earned an average of five stars out of five from customers.

2. Two Fat Ladies at the Buttery

Silver medal goes to this Argyle Street restaurant. With another menu that focuses on the best local produce, the restaurant has earned more than 1700 ‘excellent’ five star reviews from customers.

1. Dakota Bar and Grill