6 of the best butchers in Glasgow for a steak pie
These are some of the best butchers in Glasgow for a delicious steak pie
During the cold dark winter nights, nothing beats a hearty plate of comfort food with steak pie being a real Glasgow favourite that generations of Glaswegians have been brought up on.
A big helping of crispy and flaky crust with warm and succulent steak meat in a thick gravy served with potatoes and vegetables is a meal that can only be compared to a warm hug.
Steak pie is usually the star of the show at New Year, but if you are undecided about where to get your pie from this year, why not sample some of these tasty options from around Glasgow.