6 of the best butchers in Glasgow for a steak pie

These are some of the best butchers in Glasgow for a delicious steak pie

During the cold dark winter nights, nothing beats a hearty plate of comfort food with steak pie being a real Glasgow favourite that generations of Glaswegians have been brought up on.

A big helping of crispy and flaky crust with warm and succulent steak meat in a thick gravy served with potatoes and vegetables is a meal that can only be compared to a warm hug.

Steak pie is usually the star of the show at New Year, but if you are undecided about where to get your pie from this year, why not sample some of these tasty options from around Glasgow.

1 . Gary Walker butcher A steak pie from Gary Walker butchers in Possil is the perfect comfort food on a cold day.

2 . Blackadder Butchers Blackadder Butchers can be found on Maryhill Road having served the local community since 1918. A large queue usually forms outside the shop at New Year which shows how good their steak pies really are.

3 . David S Mason You’ll find David S Mason butchers on Duke Street in Glasgow’s East End. If you fancy something a bit different, buy one of their steak and sausage pies.

4 . Donald Butchers You’ll find generous chunks of steak underneath crispy pastry with a steak pie from Donald’s who are found in Hyndland as well as Uddingston.