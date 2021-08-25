63rd+1st to open Glasgow bar and restaurant next month

63rd+1st has announced that it is opening its second venue in Glasgow on September 24.

The new bar and restaurant opens next month.

What: Located on Bothwell Street and just a short walk from Glasgow Central Station, the new cocktail bar and restaurant seats 135 in a large but neatly designed restaurant, lounge, bar area. An additional 24 covers are available in its outdoor dining area.

The venue will be taking bookings online from September 8. The concept is part of TGI Fridays UK and is named after the street that the iconic brand hails from.

What will it look like: 63rd+1st showcases a unique identity and beautiful club style interior, creating a stylish hub for people to meet morning, noon, and night. Furthermore, the menu is inspired by the street food scene in Manhattan and celebrates the personality and principles of iconic classic cocktails, quality eclectic food and legendary atmosphere.

How many new jobs: The company confirmed its location in Glasgow will bring more than 55 full and part time jobs to the area with career opportunities still available.

Excitement: Scottish-born Robert B. Cook, CEO of 63rd+1st, said: “63rd+1st represents the coming together of people, culture, tastes and styles. Inspired by over 50 years of unique heritage it is a cocktail bar and restaurant where great things will happen.

”To say we are excited to bring the second ever 63rd+1st venue to Glasgow would be an understatement. We have always felt the love and loyalty from our Scottish guests and we can’t wait for them to join us and be spoilt by the 63rd+1st experience.”

Sian O’Brien, general manager of 63rd+1st Glasgow, added: ”Having successfully launched the brand in Cobham alongside renowned resturanteur Dawid Samulczyk, formerly of Soho House and Gordon Ramsay stable, I jumped at the opportunity to return home to Scotland to lead the 63rd+1st Glasgow team.