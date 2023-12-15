7 Glasgow bars for a Christmas cocktail this festive season

We put together this list of the top 7 best cocktail bars in Glasgow for a Christmas cocktail

It's set to be a busy weekend in Glasgow as people head out for work Christmas nights and to meet up with friends as Christmas Day draws ever closer.

With Christmas Eve next Sunday, this will be the last weekend to get out and enjoy yourself with a delicious Christmas cocktail being the perfect thirst quencher during the festive.

We've got a range of cocktails which will suit everyone no matter whether you prefer to go for a classic cocktail or a one-off specially created Christmas drink.

1 . Lunar Check out the new winter menu at Lunar in Glasgow's Southside which includes this 'Fir & Frost' cocktail which is made from Edinburgh Cannonball Gin, Cranberry, Campari, Pine & Lemon Verbena.

2 . Devil of Brooklyn Unwrap the magic of the season at Devil of Brooklyn where you can sip away on their cocktails till 1am. Be sure to try this 'Snake Oil' cocktail

3 . Stravaigin The drop in temperatures means Stravaigin is merging some of their autumnal cocktail list with a new list of deeper, warmer and more complex cocktail profiles, in time for mid winter. We recommend ordering a 'Rum Dumb'.

4 . The Duke's Umbrella Head down to The Duke's Umbrella for a great Christmas cocktail with this 'Chestnut White Russian' being the pick of the bunch. This delicious cocktail is made from Kahlua, Vodka, milk, Creme De Chataigne and fresh nutmeg.