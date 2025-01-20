Kelvinbridge is one of Glasgow West End’s best known neighbourhoods that international travel publication Time Out listed as one of the world’s coolest neighbourhoods back in 2019.

Speaking about the area just over five years ago, Time Out said: “Titled after the Victorian cast-iron river crossing at its heart and the subway station beneath, Kelvinbridge has long been a hub of Glasgow’s student-friendly West End. But recent years have seen a spate of new additions to the neighbourhood’s already rich cultural and social fabric. From riverfront craft beer bar Inn Deep to dependably unchanging traditional boozer The Doublet, there are good watering holes galore.

“The café scene thrives thanks to places like whole foods institution Roots, Fruits and Flowers and cosy Kelvin Pocket. The long-empty Lansdowne Parish Church, with its towering gothic spire, now hosts Webster’s Theatre. It’s all brought a fresh buzz to an area packed with historic architecture and lush green spaces.”

The area is still continuing to thrive and welcomed some new additions in 2024 as Malaga Tapas and The French Horn added to Kelvinbridge’s bustling food and drink scene. Here are some of our favourite spots in Kelvinbridge.

1 . Cottonrake Bakery This incredibly sleek looking café and bakery on Great Western Road is well worth the visit for some artisanal and unique baked goods. 497 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 8HL. | Contributed

2 . Stravaigin Stravaigin's dishes are proudly rooted in Scottish produce. You need to order the signature house haggis or veggie haggis - it's absolutely outstanding. 28 Gibson Street, Glasgow G12 8NX. | Stravaigin

3 . Paesano Pizza West End Paesano on Great Western Road is well-loved for a reason, and attracted the attention of Time Out magazine who called it a local favourite and one of the cities favourite eateries. Although the queue might wind out the door, you shouldn't wait too long to get table. 471 Great Western Road, Glasgow G12 8HL. | Contributed