Kelvinbridge is one of Glasgow West End’s best known neighbourhoods that international travel publication Time Out listed as one of the world’s coolest neighbourhoods back in 2019.
Speaking about the area just over five years ago, Time Out said: “Titled after the Victorian cast-iron river crossing at its heart and the subway station beneath, Kelvinbridge has long been a hub of Glasgow’s student-friendly West End. But recent years have seen a spate of new additions to the neighbourhood’s already rich cultural and social fabric. From riverfront craft beer bar Inn Deep to dependably unchanging traditional boozer The Doublet, there are good watering holes galore.
“The café scene thrives thanks to places like whole foods institution Roots, Fruits and Flowers and cosy Kelvin Pocket. The long-empty Lansdowne Parish Church, with its towering gothic spire, now hosts Webster’s Theatre. It’s all brought a fresh buzz to an area packed with historic architecture and lush green spaces.”
The area is still continuing to thrive and welcomed some new additions in 2024 as Malaga Tapas and The French Horn added to Kelvinbridge’s bustling food and drink scene. Here are some of our favourite spots in Kelvinbridge.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.