Kevin Bridges' Glasgow: 8 Glasgow bars and restaurants recommended by Kevin Bridges

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 19th Aug 2025, 11:42 BST

Some of Kevin Bridges’ favourite bars and restaurants to go to when he's out and about in Glasgow

Clydebank-born Kevin Bridges is undoubtedly an adopted Glaswegian who is regularly spotted out and about in the city.

Bridges started out in the Glasgow comedy scene at just 17 back in the early 2000s - and saw a meteoric rise over the next few years, becoming more and more recognised in Scotland and beyond as he performed again and again at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

His first full-length show was at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival in 2006, before his first panel show appearance with 8 Out of 10 Cats - propelling him to super stardom in the UK.

Here are eight of Kevin Bridges’ favourite bars and restaurants in Glasgow.

Fontaines D.C. lead singer Grian Chatten was pictured alongside Kevin Bridges at The Laurieston on Bridge Street after their TRNSMT set.

1. The Laurieston

Fontaines D.C. lead singer Grian Chatten was pictured alongside Kevin Bridges at The Laurieston on Bridge Street after their TRNSMT set. | Kevin Bridges | Instagram

The Clydebank-born comedian posed alongside West Side Tavern owner Josh Barr before heading to TRNSMT.

2. West Side Tavern

The Clydebank-born comedian posed alongside West Side Tavern owner Josh Barr before heading to TRNSMT. | West Side Tavern

Kevin Bridges has been pictured a couple of times enjoying a meal at La Lanterna West End. Here he is pictured alongside actor Peter Mullan at the restaurant in 2019.

3. La Lanterna West End

Kevin Bridges has been pictured a couple of times enjoying a meal at La Lanterna West End. Here he is pictured alongside actor Peter Mullan at the restaurant in 2019. | La Lanterna West End

Kevin Bridges enjoyed brunch at Cafe Strange Brew in Glasgow's Southside back in 2018.

4. Cafe Strange Brew

Kevin Bridges enjoyed brunch at Cafe Strange Brew in Glasgow's Southside back in 2018. | Cafe Strange Brew

