Six out of the nine restaurants nominated in Scotland are based in Glasgow!

Uber Eats has unveiled the regional shortlist for its UK and Ireland Restaurant of the Year awards, including the top restaurants based in Scotland - with six out of the nine restaurants on the shortlist based in Glasgow.

Earlier this year, the public nominated some of their favourite local spots across the UK and Ireland and today the shortlist has been revealed, representing the highest rated and most popular restaurants that each area has to offer.

The full list of finalists are located across 10 regions in the UK and Ireland and represent over 33 different cuisine types, highlighting the true diversity of the restaurant industry. Glaswegians are now invited to vote for their favourite local restaurant at ubereatsawards.com, with the national finalists being announced in September.

Uber Eats is offering £200,000 for the national finalists, with the crowned Restaurant of the Year taking home £100,000 to invest in their business. Uber Eats is made up of 60% small or medium businesses and the awards are committed to recognising these independent businesses across the UK.

The restaurants that receive the most votes in their region will be invited to a judging day in London, where they will cook for and meet industry experts including returning judge Bake Off’s Prue Leith, Chef Monica Galetti and Uber Eats General Manager Matthew Price.

In addition, the judging panel will include content creator Seema Pankhania, who trained as Chef de Partie at Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants and was previously part of the Mob team, alongside Head of Procurement at Be Inclusive Hospitality, Lorraine Copes.

For the next stage of the voting process, customers can view the shortlist and vote for their favourite restaurants from today until August 19 at ubereatsawards.com.

The final national shortlist will then be announced in September.

Matthew Price, General Manager UK and Northern Europe at Uber Eats said “The shortlisted restaurants from Scotland are all high-street favourites and are brilliant examples of the talent, hard work and passion that goes into running a successful restaurant. The awards are about championing industry trailblazers and we are delighted to be spotlighting these fantastic Scottish restaurants.

1 . Mother India One of Glasgow’s most respected and oldest Indian restaurants, Mother India, made the shortlist!

2 . Big Manny’s Pizza Big Manny’s Pizza in Aberdeen have saw a meteoric rise in the north of Scotland - earning their place on the Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year Awards shortlist. Photo: Michal Wachucik

3 . Charcoals Another hugely popular Glasgow Indian restaurant, Charcoals on Argyle Street were also nominated

4 . Razzo Pizza Napoletana Neapolitan-style pizza restaurant in Leith, Razzo Pizza Napoletana, may even rival the likes of Glasgow’s Paesano - they also made the Uber Eats shortlist.

