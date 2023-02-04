“Closing a business is one thing - closing a successful, solvent, and iconic institution has been another.”

A Glasgow pub institution, The Admiral, announced today that through no choice of their own, they will be forced to close next month after 60 years of service.

The final pints will be poured when the doors close for the last time on Saturday, March 11 - just a little over a month from now. The pub - which can be found on Waterloo Road, just a short jaunt west from Central station - has been ordered to close after plans were submitted and approved for a site redevelopment.

The Admiral Bar was open a total of 60 years, and has been under the supervision of the current owners for the last 17 years. Announcing the closure on Facebook, a spokesperson for the bar wrote:”We thank you, the public, the promoters, the event organisers, AND MOST IMPORTANTLY OUR MAGNIFICENT STAFF for all your support through these years.

“The Admiral has been a unique community in the city centre. Closing a business is one thing, closing a successful, solvent, and iconic institution has been another.

“This is merely Au Revoir. Business as usual until March 11, please book and let’s make it the busiest and best ever.”

Staff also said the announcement came after a ‘difficult and traumatic time’, as the owner and staff fought to save the pub from developers behind the scenes for some time. Despite the sad news, the pub plans to celebrate its community with closing week parties - you can find out more details as they come by following The Admiral on Facebook.

