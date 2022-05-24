Belvedere Organics terrace with summer drinks menu has opened at The Social

A new terrace and drinks menu has arrived just in time for summer.

Belvedere has launched a new Belvedere Organic Infusions Terrace at The Social in the city centre. The new outdoor terrace, located on Royal Exchange Square has a botanical themed bar, dressed with floral decor.

To celebrate the Belvedere Organic Infusions’ arrival in Glasgow, guests visiting The Social can enjoy the refershing new spritz cocktails on the terrace every Friday between 4pm and 8pm, beginning Friday the 20 May, and running for six weeks.

The Belvedere Organics terrace is now open

Made with 100%-certified organic fruits, flowers, herbs and honey, and with ingredients that are farmed with no artificial pesticides, additives, or chemicals, the natural taste of each ingredient in the Belvedere Organic Infusions range are ideal for summer sipping.

Cocktail lovers can enjoy the taste of summer courtesy of The Social’s drinks expert Roddy Coyle, who has curated a Belvedere Organic Infusions menu especially for the terrace, and with combinations not typically found in vodka.

Signature serves are based on the new Belvedere Organic Infusions range: Pear, Ginger with a drop of Linden honey, Lemon, Basil with a touch of elderflower, and Blackberry, Lemongrass with a hint of sage.

The three new summer cocktails created by Roddy, at £9.25 each, are: Pear & Ginger Spritz - Belvedere Organic Infusions Pear & Ginger topped up with soda and served with a cucumber ribbon and sprig of fresh rosemary; Blackberry & Lemongrass Spritz – Belvedere Organic Infusions Blackberry & Lemongrass topped up with soda and served with fresh blackberries and a sprig of fresh mint; and the Lemon & Basil Spritz - Belvedere Organic Infusions Lemon & Basil served with Pink Grapefruit soda and garnished with lemon and fresh basil leaf.