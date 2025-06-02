Chinese food has been a popular favourite in Glasgow for decades now - a lot of great restaurants have come and go in that time - that’s why today we wanted to list the very best you can find in Glasgow.

Feel free to dispute our rankings in the comments, feel like we've missed someone out? Or perhaps seriously mis-ranked a restaurant on this list? Do let us know and we'll take it into account.

Although many Glaswegians opt to have their Chinese food delivered, we have put together a list of some of the best restaurants where you can dine at.

Here are six of our favourite Chinese restaurants in Glasgow right now.

1 . China Sea China Sea claims to be the oldest Chinese restaurant in Glasgow, celebrating it's 50th anniversary on January 24, 2025. One of Glasgow’s hidden gem Chinese restaurants is China Sea which is only a stone’s throw from Central Station. They offer great food at reasonable prices. | Contributed

2 . Zhima Zhima is one of Glasgow's newest Chinese restaurants but has already left its mark on the city with plenty of people heading to the new city centre spot to sample traditional flavours with a modern twist. | Zhima

3 . Dumpling Monkey Dumpling Monkey can be found on Dumbarton Road in Partick. It’s a great place for a quick bite with their noodles and dumplings being a favourite in Glasgow. | Dumpling Monkey

4 . Ho Wong Ho Wong is a Glasgow institution that have been serving the people of the city since 1986. The restaurant has a great selection of dishes on offer from their a'la carte and banquet-style sharing menus. Pictured is their outstanding starter selection that includes spare ribs with capital sauce, salt and chilli king prawns & chicken satay. 56 Waterloo St, Glasgow G2 6HQ. | Ho Wong