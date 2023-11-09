Best cups of coffee in Glasgow: The 8 best coffee shops in Glasgow

These are the best coffee shops in Glasgow for an old fashioned cup of coffee

Coffee - it's the lifeblood of productivity here in Glasgow (and just about everywhere else) - but with the price of cup nowadays, who wants to waste their money on some bog-standard hot bean juice? That's why today we wanted to explore the very best cups of coffee available in Glasgow.

With the weather taking a turn for the worse we'll all be drinking coffee more than normal, nothing picks you up quicker than a good cup of joe.

Like many things - Glasgow does coffee best here in Scotland, with the greatest independent roasters you can find in the city, it's enough to make you ask why Starbucks and Costa even bother. Not only are independent Glaswegian coffee shops better, in many cases they're a lot cheaper too.

Whether you're fond of a latte on the go, sipping an espresso in the park, or drinking a cosy flat white from the comfort of a café, these are the best coffee shops in Glasgow.

1 . Papercup Papercup make an incredible cup of coffee - our personal favourite filter coffee in the city if we're being honest. If you're serious about coffee get yourself down to their roastery in Yorkhill in the railway arches across from SWG3. On a Monday or a Wednesday you can smell the roast in process and get a seat, enjoying a deep, full-bodied coffee to the sound of the rhythmic rumble of trains overhead

2 . Kaffateria Kaffateria is brand-new, and directly adjacent to Queen Street Station. Perfect for a commute or while waiting for a friend, if you finish your coffee and fancy a pint? Not a problem they've got it on draught.

3 . Ottoman Coffee House Ottoman has an incredible atmosphere - it's worth a visit for that alone. We always make sure to stop in if we're walking from Finnieston to town - or whenever we find ourselves in Anderston to be honest.

4 . Gordon Street Coffee We overlooked Gordon Street Coffee for years - regrettably so - thinking it was just a commuter trap by Glasgow Central Station. The coffee is far from just swill to drink as you plod bleary eyed from the station to the office in the morning - it's dark, it's lovely, it's class.