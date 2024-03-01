People in Glasgow take fish and chips really seriously with there being no shortage of chippies around the city.

Feel free to dispute our rankings in the comments, feel like we've missed someone out? Or perhaps seriously mis-ranked a chippy on this list? Do let us know and we'll take it into account. Regardless of whether you prefer your fish battered or breaded - we're ranking fish and chips on a few factors, principally: portion size, taste and price.

We may be using the term 'definitive' a bit loosely - but how definitive can you get when it comes to food? It's a subjective experience, and the best fish and chips today could be the worst fish and chips tomorrow.

Let's get down to business and get ready for the salt and vinegar to hit your supper.

1 . Mother Hubbard’s Fish & Chips - £12.25 - Unit D1, Mother Hubbard, 3A Springfield Quay, Glasgow G5 8NP.

2 . Guido's Coronation Restaraunt Large Fish & Chips - £10.95 - 55 Gallowgate, Glasgow G1 5AP.

3 . Sole Club Large battered or breaded fish supper - £12 - 1132 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8TD.

4 . Catch Haddock Supper - £11.50 - 27 Gibson St, Glasgow G12 8NU.