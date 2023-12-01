A new up market fish and chip shop will take the place of Six by Nico on Argyle Street if the application goes through

A popular eatery in Finnieston has applied to Glasgow City Council for a change of use to an “upmarket fish and chip restaurant with takeaway”.

Six Company has applied to the local planning department to allow the current restaurant at 1132 Argyle Street, one of several Six By Nico branches in Glasgow, to change.

The existing restaurant under the current owner has been in operation since 2017 and is based at the western end of Argyle Street, between Derby Street and Kelvingrove Street.

It sits within a block of restaurants, a café, laundrette and a pub, with residential properties above.

The business currently operates between 12pm and 11pm from Tuesday to Sunday, which the planning application says may be subject to change, but is likely to remain open five days a week.

There would be 10 members of staff employed at the premises, operating in various shifts.

A supporting statement to the council’s planning department states: “The change of use will allow the current restaurant to change to an upmarket fish and chip restaurant with takeaway. Minor changes to signage will be required, and will be subject to a separate advertisement consent application.

“There will be no outdoor seating. Other business requirements such as deliveries, collection of waste etc. will remain as existing.

“The restaurant is currently permitted to operate between 12pm and 11pm. The proposal does not involve later hours. There may be a change to the number of days it operates. Other business operations will remain as existing.”

A spokesperson for Six by Nico was unable to give further details and stated: “Six by Nico Finnieston is business as usual. The restaurant group has opened two new sites in Birmingham and Manchester Deansgate this week as part of ongoing expansion in the UK and Ireland.”

1 . Six by Nico on Argyle Street Finnieston will become an upmarket chippie if their application goes through