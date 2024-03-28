The perfect accompaniment to a warm day in Glasgow is an ice cream with the city having plenty of spots to choose from.
Although we might not always get warm weather, it doesn't deter us Glaswegians from enjoying the sweet treat.
So whether you prefer a tub, nougat or cone we’ve got you covered with some of the best spots in the city to enjoy all kinds of flavours with our list including some long-established city institutions as well as some newcomers.
Here are our favourite spots for an ice cream in Glasgow.
1. University Cafe
The University Cafe on Byres Road is a Glasgow institution with the Verrechia family having served the people of the city for over 100 years. 87 Byres Rd, Glasgow G11 5HN.
2. Ginesi’s Artisan Gelato
If you have headed over to the Southside of the city to enjoy the sun in Queen’s Park, Ginesi’s Artisan Gelato is the perfect place to grab a delicious cone from. 455 Victoria Rd, Govanhill, Glasgow G42 8RW.
3. Loop & Scoop
A stroll along Great Western Road can be the perfect thing to do on a sunny day in Glasgow. Before heading into the Botanic Gardens, be sure to drop by Loop & Scoop who have plenty of tasty flavours on offer as well as terrific churros but be prepared to wait in the queue! 665 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 8RE.
4. Newlands Cafe
Newlands Cafe recently celebrated 50 years in the business. It is a neighbourhood favourite on Kilmarnock Road with shop having a freezer jam-packed with their signature flavours. 262 Kilmarnock Rd, Shawlands, Glasgow G43 2XS.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.