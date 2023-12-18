Nothing beats a traditional steak pie at New Year with Glaswegians being spoilt for choice when it comes to quality butchers to head to in and around the city.

It is the quintessential comfort food that many generations of Glaswegians have been brought up with. A big helping of crispy and flaky crust with warm and succulent steak meat in a thick gravy served with potatoes and vegetables is a meal that can only be compared to a warm hug.

If you are undecided where to get your pie from this year, our readers have recommended some of their favourite butchers to head to meaning you can start 2025 off with a bang and a full stomach.

1 . W & J Curley Curley Butchers in Halfway were also highly recommended by several of our readers. 221 Hamilton Rd, Cambuslang, Glasgow G72 7PH. | Curley Butchers

2 . Gary Walker butcher A steak pie from Gary Walker butchers in Possil is the perfect comfort food on a cold day. 207 Saracen St, Possilpark, Glasgow G22 5JN. | Supplied

3 . Shaw the Butcher The multi-award winning butcher Shaw the Butcher is found on Wallacewell Road with them offering a great product for terrific value as their 1lb pie which feeds four is price at £10.99. 229 Wallacewell Rd, Glasgow G21 3PR. | Shaw the Butcher