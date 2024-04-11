The National Pub & Bar Awards 2024 have announced the leading pub and bars across nearly 100 pubs from every region in the UK - so we put together this list of the winners from each region of Greater Glasgow.

The award wins are part of the 2024 National Pub & Bar Awards, which each year crowns nearly 100 County Winners from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, giving each site a unique platform to promote themselves and increase guest footfall from locals and visitors alike.

Taking a range of factors into account when selecting the winners, the National Pub & Bar Awards criteria include design, service, style of offer, marketing and investment. The venues now have over two months in which to trade off their win, before making their way to the National Pub & Bar Awards grand final on 26 June.

Held in London, the final will welcome all 94 County Winners to come together and celebrate their achievements, before discovering which venues will go on to become Regional Winners.

The awards night will also crown the Pub Group of the Year, Bar Group of the Year, The Tyrrells Tyrrellbly Good Taste Award – presented by the event’s headline sponsor – and, finally, the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year.

Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which runs the event, said: “The fact that we had record entries for the 2024 National Pub & Bar Awards tells us two things”

“One is how highly the industry regards these accolades, which is fantastic. But, also, it shows that more operators are in need of really positive and strong publicity to help drive business at the moment. Pubs and bars are facing some of the biggest challenges in recent history, so if the National Pub & Bar Awards can help by lifting sales across these venues, then we’re delighted to play our part.”

The full list of county winners of Greater Glasgow can be found below.

1 . The Electric Bar North Lanarkshire: The Electric Bar in Motherwell has been named the best pub in North Lanarkshire at the National Pub & Bar Awards - they also won the regional awards last year held in London.

2 . Craig Dhu Renfrewshire: Paisley took the best pub in Renfrewshire at the National Pub & Bar Awards 2024 for The Craig Dhu Pub and Restaurant.

3 . The Weavers For South Lanarkshire, The Weavers down in Strathaven was the winner at the Scottish Pub & Bar Awards 2024