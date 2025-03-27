The humble square sausage is a Scottish staple which you need to try if you have never been to Scotland.
There is a bit of debate about what to call the product with many Glaswegians referring to it as a square sausage whilst others call it a slice.
What we can all agree on though is that they are absolutely delicious and the perfect way to start your day. There is no shortage of great cafes and restaurants which serve rolls and square sausage but we have put together a list of the unsung butcher heroes who make the Glasgow favourite.
Nobody encapsulates the essence of the square sausage better than Glasgow’s very own Billy Connolly who says: “Go to Glasgow at least once in your life and have a roll and square sliced sausage and a cup of tea. When you feel the tea coursing over your spice-singed tongue, you'll know what I mean when I say: It's good to be alive."
Here are eight of our favourite butchers to head to in Glasgow to pick up square sausages.
