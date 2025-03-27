The humble square sausage is a Scottish staple which you need to try if you have never been to Scotland.

There is a bit of debate about what to call the product with many Glaswegians referring to it as a square sausage whilst others call it a slice.

What we can all agree on though is that they are absolutely delicious and the perfect way to start your day. There is no shortage of great cafes and restaurants which serve rolls and square sausage but we have put together a list of the unsung butcher heroes who make the Glasgow favourite.

Nobody encapsulates the essence of the square sausage better than Glasgow’s very own Billy Connolly who says: “Go to Glasgow at least once in your life and have a roll and square sliced sausage and a cup of tea. When you feel the tea coursing over your spice-singed tongue, you'll know what I mean when I say: It's good to be alive."

Here are eight of our favourite butchers to head to in Glasgow to pick up square sausages.

1 . Gary Walker Butcher Square sausage is one of the most popular products at Gary Walker Butchers. If you fancy something a bit spicier, why not try their incredible New Mexican chilli square sausage or firecracker square. 207 Saracen St, Possilpark, Glasgow G22 5JN. | Gary Walker Butcher

2 . David S Mason David S Mason make their lorne sausage instore and are handblocked by their skilled butchers using their unique recipe. 569 Duke St, Glasgow G31 1PY. | David S Mason

3 . Rodgers Butchers Believe us when we say these taste unbelievable on a crispy roll with the mixture of sausage and black pudding, what is not to like? 315 Byres Rd, Glasgow G12 8UQ. | Rodgers Butchers

4 . David Cox Butchers Head to the award-winning David Cox Butchers in King's Park or Bridgeton for cracking steak square sausage where you can choose from between 250g - 2kg. 6 Kingsheath Ave, Glasgow G73 2DE. | David Cox Butchers