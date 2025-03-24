Steak pie is a much-loved hearty meal enjoyed by Glaswegians every week - and you can find some of the best steak pies in Scotland right here in Glasgow restaurants and pubs.
There's a lot that goes into a steak pie, and no two steak pies are created equal. You've got to think about the golden crusty top, the perfect meaty flavour, texture, consistency, accompaniments, and an infinite range of other factors.
That's why today we put together this list of the best steak pies you can find in restaurants across Glasgow, take a look below.
1. Babbity Bowster
Babbity Bowster's do a killer steak pie that comes highly reviewed, make sure to check it out if you're heading out in the Merchant City this season. | Contributed
2. The Loveable Rogue - 333 Great Western Road & 10 Whitehill Street
The Ox Cheek Pie at The Loveable Rogue is described by staff as 'no joke'. They also have a vegetarian and even a Pie of the week. The Ox Cheek Pie will run you £14 for a large or £7 for a small pie. | Contributed
3. Mharsanta - 26 Bell Street
For £15.95 you can get this massive steak and sausage pie from Merchant City Scottish restaurant, Mharsanta. The chips are huge too, what more could you want? | Contributed
4. The Citizen - 24 St Vincent Place
The Steak Pie at The Citizen comes complete with a perfect creamy mash - our favourite way to have steak pie. | Naomi Vance
