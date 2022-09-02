Wondering what takeaway to get this weekend? Then read on for a list of the best takeaways in and around Glasgow, according to Google.

Here in Glasgow we love getting a takeaway. According to research by Compare the Market 28% of people in the UK order a takeaway at least once a week.

Even just living near a wide-range of high-rated takeaway outlets can increase the value of your home by £36000.

To celebrate the takeaway options Scotland has to offer, David Wilson Homes, the Scottish housebuilder, has analysed Google reviews to compile a list of the best-rated takeaways in Glasgow, East Kilbride, and Motherwell.

1. Serving up Scottish food, Ardnamurchan boasts an aggregate rating of 4.6 from 864 Google reviews. Arnamurchan can be found at 325 Hope St, Glasgow G2 3PT or online at http://www.ardnamurchan.biz/ Photo Sales

2. Dealing in Greek food, with an average rating of 4.5 from 1180 Google reviews. You can find Elia at 24 George Square, Glasgow G2 1EG or online at https://eliagreekrestaurant.com/ Photo Sales

3. Meze Meze sells Persian food, with a rating of 4.3 from 315 Google reviews.You can find the takeaway on 1032 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8LX or online at http://www.mezemezeglasgow.co.uk/ Photo Sales

4. Dirty Dogs serves up BBQ/American food, touting a 4.7 rating with 84 Google reviews. You can find Dirty Dogs at 4 Kirkhall Rd, Newarthill, Motherwell ML1 5BB or online at: https://dirtydogsbbq.co.uk/menus/ Photo Sales