Big Feed street food market to open new venue in city centre

The street food event looks to be setting up a new venue.

Big Feed was launched by street food vendors in Glasgow in 2017, and is based in Govan. But now, the team have announced there will soon be a city centre venue.

A post on Instagram reads: “Big Feed Kitchen, City Centre, coming soon”, which has been met with excited replies.

The weeknd market’s industrial indoor venue plays host to some of the best street food concepts and local brewers, set against a backdrop of live music.

At the time of opening Big Feed, Ben Dantzic, one of the organisers said: “There’s such a great choice of street food markets in European cities and with the scene now gathering pace in the UK, we thought it was the ideal time to join forces and provide a platform to showcase the high quality and diverse range of street food on offer in Glasgow.

“Govan is the ideal location for our first event and we’re proud to be able to bring this exciting new experience, while supporting an extremely worthwhile cause at the same time.”

After a break due to the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions, the market made a triumphant return this spring.