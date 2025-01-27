Brett and Cail Bruich set to open third restaurant in Glasgow West End neighbourhood

By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Jan 2025, 11:48 BST
A new restaurant by the team behind Cail Bruich and Brett is set to open in Hyndland

The Clarence is the latest venture by the hospitality bosses behind Cail Bruich and Brett.

Described as ‘warm and welcoming’ the new restaurant will open in ‘the heart of Hyndland’ at 168 Hyndland Road on Friday, January 31.

The Clarence is a new concept by the team which hopes to combine the charm of a traditional pub with the inviting atmosphere of a neighbourhood dining room.

The menu aims to champion fresh seasonal ingredients - Glaswegians can expect menu-items like dry-aged steaks cooked over an open flame to a signature Sunday Roast featuring tender chateaubriand.

An ‘Early Menu’ will be in place and avaliable midweek during the day and early evening. The Hyndland restaurant will also feature ‘nostalgic puddings’, an Oyster Happy Hour and bar snacks alongside a fully stocked gantry of draught beers, wines, and cocktails.

The restaurant had previously been opened as Shucks, a seafood restaurant that was Michelin Guide recommended. You can read more about the Hyndland food and drink scene here.

