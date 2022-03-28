Buchanan Galleries: New food counters - Korean street food and sushi stores open

Buchanan Galleries has welcomed three exciting new stores, including two food counters offering Korean street food and sushi.

The new additions are gift company Born in Scotland and food eateries Kim’s Korean Street Food and Koumi Sushi & Bento.

What do they offer?

Born in Scotland has opened its doors at the centre, offering customers an insight into the real Scotland, with all its humour, creativity and irreverence. The gift shop supports local, independent Scottish artists and suppliers, and visitors can now browse their wide range of exclusive cards, jewellery, clothing and unique Scottish gifts.

The new additions at the Buchanan Galleries.

In the food court, located on the second floor, food fans can now enjoy tasty treats from new arrivals Kim’s Korean Street Food and Koumi Sushi & Bento which are now serving up their delicious dishes.

Offering its crunchy corndogs, Kim’s Korean Street Food celebrates the delicious flavours of Korea. The dishes are handcrafted in-house using a secret recipe to create a mouth-watering meal.

Koumi Sushi & Bento is serving Japanese dishes. Using fresh ingredients and traditional methods, customers can choose from an array of handmade sushi or hot bento – offering healthy and authentic Asian cuisine.

‘We’re delighted’

Kathy Murdoch, centre manager at Buchanan Galleries, said: ‘’We’re delighted to welcome these three new diverse brands to Buchanan Galleries, offering shoppers more choice when it comes to gifting and food.

“Born in Scotland is guaranteed to evoke fun memories for local shoppers, whilst enticing the curiosity of tourists with its eye-catching displays and humorous gifts. Kim’s Korean Street Food and Koumi Sushi & Bento offer a dining experience in our food court with new dishes to try from around the world.”