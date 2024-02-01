Byres Road Parisian bakery reopens with new look and new breakfast & lunch menus

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The team behind one of Glasgow’s most talked-about bakeries has unveiled its luxurious new look and enhanced breakfast and lunch menus designed for all-day dining.

However, fans of Valaria – Six Company’s first-ever all-day eatery and bakery – can rest assured its popular croissants and TikTok hit Parisian hot chocolate remain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After closing last Monday (January 22), Valaria will reopen on Monday 5 February, with bookings open from Thursday 1 February.

Despite Valaria’s popularity, Six Company, the group behind some of the UK’s most innovative and popular restaurants, refuses to rest on its laurels as it showcases its exciting new elevated breakfast menus inspired by cuisines from around the world; from Hong Kong Style French Toast to Green Eggs & Ham to Turkish Eggs.

New from the bakery, which prepares everything in-house each morning, are Nduja Sausage Rolls, Valaria Strawberry Tart, Raspberry Rose and Lychee Jammy Dodger.

Diners will have more space to enjoy the new menu thanks to the refurbishment, which allows more space for both sit-in and takeaway, with a new counter and additional seating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s more, Valaria has also unveiled a new lunch menu, including a curated selection of seasonal salads.

The Parisian Hot Chocolate – which became a viral sensation on TikTok last year – will remain on the drinks list, with further plans to elevate the drink coming soon.

India Dhami, brand manager at Valaria, said: “We are always looking for ways to improve, to surprise and delight our customers old and new. We planned this pause a while ago and we’ve managed to fit a lot into a couple of weeks – we can’t wait to welcome our guests back in for some artisanal indulgence.

“We’ve listened to what our customers love, and what they want. The result is what visitors to Valaria will be able to enjoy from next week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’ve created what we truly believe is a destination venue which will provide a haven for locals and visitors alike to revel in new breakfast and lunch rituals; our focus has been designing a menu that elevates those experiences.

“It’s an exciting new chapter in Valaria’s story.”

Assorted cakes from the good folks at Valaria

Nico Simeone launched 111, his debut restaurant, in 2015, followed by the original Six by Nico which launched in Finnieston in 2017. Edinburgh, Belfast, Manchester soon followed, and Six Company now has 11 restaurants across the UK and Ireland, with Valaria its first all-day eatery and bakery.

Valaria’s name comes from Nico’s two daughters: Valentina and Ilaria.