A good baker is like a good pal - you might not find them too often, but once you do, you know you'll be together for life - and there are plenty of good bakers just looking for new pals here in Glasgow.

We wanted to find the very best bakers from all around Glasgow that offer all kind of baked goods - whether they be their own takes on old Scottish classics, or entirely new revolutionary sugary ideas that take inspiration from all across the world.

There's times when you can't stop thinking about a certain pastry or cake - there'll be times we'll be sitting in the office writing up news stories when all we really want to be doing is scranning an empire biscuit. We know all to well though that a bad pastry can do more than just ruin your day though, it can put you off your sweet of choice for a long while after the fact - and we don't want that do we?

This is why today we put together this list of the best bakers in Glasgow for a breakfast pastry, loaf of bread, sweet treat, and more here in Glasgow.

1 . Cafe Strange Brew - 1082 Pollokshaws Road This popular southside bakery is in demand for a reason, and is oft described as the best café this side of the Clyde (if not in Glasgow). Their Peach Melba pancakes with vanilla ice cream (pictured) is worth the visit alone.

2 . Valaria - 333 Byres Road Valaria, by the same folks at Six by Nico, brings a little taste of Paris to the West End. The pastries are just as good as they look!

3 . Riverhill Coffee Bar - 24 Gordon Street Directly adjacent from Glasgow Central Station, this city centre coffee shop and bakery is as handy as it is delicious. Queues snake right out the door at lunch time for their Chicken Shawarma, but we really rate their croissants and pastries too. This really doesn't need to be said as the picture speaks for itself, but check out those ratios on the Caramel Shortbread, jings.

4 . Broken Clock Café & Patisserie - 10 Park Road Broken Clock make some incredibly artistic and aesthetic baked goods that you'll struggle to find anywhere else in the city. It's almost a shame to eat them - but they pair so well with their specialty tea & coffee.