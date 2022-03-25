Glasgow Craft Beer Festival: Food and drink line-up announced for SWG3 event

Scotland’s biggest celebration of craft beer has announced the line-up for this year’s event, including DJ sets from Huey Morgan, and brewery appearances from Scottish mainstays including Vault City, Hidden Lane, Tempest and Moonwake, plus UK outfits Brew York, Full Circle and many more.

Glasgow Craft Beer Festival, held between July 8-9, will reach new heights in its new home at SWG3, relocating from Edinburgh.

Glasgow favourites El Perro Negro will join an impressive foodie line-up, as the festival welcomes over 30 international breweries and homegrown heroes for the ultimate celebration of beer, food and music.

Stay tuned for more music and local food announcements.

What will be there?

The chance to explore hundreds of world class craft beer options, tickets include all your beer for the session, meaning fans can find their perfect tipple whether it’s IPAs, sours or stouts. The five hour sessions will be jam-packed with a selection of beers plus DJ sets and a taste of Glasgow’s legendary culinary scene with a pop up from burger aficionados El Perro Negro.

Amongst the music acts taking over the decks in SWG3 this July is Huey Morgan, sure to provide the biggest and best tunes to soundtrack a weekend of craft beer and street food. The DJ, radio presenter and former frontman of Fun Lovin’ Criminals will curate the perfect festival set, keeping the crowd entertained as they sample all the festival has to offer.

The Glasgow Craft Beer Festival will be held in July.

An exciting addition to 2022’s Glasgow Craft Beer Festival are pop-ups from some of Scotland’s most exciting chefs. El Perro Negro, officially home to the best burger in the UK, and all round Glasgow burger supremos will join a host of street food vendors at SWG3.

Representing the city, local Glasgow breweries include Finnieston’s very own Hidden Lane Brewery. The Glasgow contingent will showcase the very best they have to offer with their organic, sustainable and vegan beers.

From the east coast, fans can enjoy brews from Leith Shore’s Moonwake, sour specialists Vault City, and Newbarns, while Fierce from Aberdeen will live up to their name with beers fiercely full of flavours. One of Scotland’s most revered cult breweries, Tempest Brewing Co will be pouring at the festival alongside a cornerstone of Leith’s brewery scene, Pilot and one of the country’s youngest breweries Dundee’s own Holy Goat.

Playing host to local legends and newcomers from around the world, Glasgow Craft Beer Festival’s huge selection of beers will delight any beer fan. Breweries from as far afield as South Africa’s Devil’s Peak will join the outstanding offering, ensuring there’s something for everyone whether fans are looking to learn a little more about craft beer or already know their stuff. Flying the flag for the UK are, amongst others, the community focused Hackney Brewery, as well as family owned Double-Barrelled who boast a variety of vegan beers and the playful Brew York.

‘Perfect place’

The team behind Bigfoot, the world’s first craft beer music festival, We Are Beer run craft beer festivals across London, Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol, and now are able to add Glasgow to their impressive roster.

Co-founder of We Are Beer, Greg Wells said: “Whether you’re a craft beer geek or brand new to the scene, Glasgow Craft Beer Festival is the perfect place to sample simply the best craft beer in the world. We’re thrilled to announce some of our brewery, music and food line-up for Glasgow today and can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve been working so hard on behind the scenes.

“Scotland has a rich beer heritage with so many innovative breweries across the country doing exciting things, and we’re really proud to include local Glasgow brewers at this event. We’re all about discovering new things, celebrating the creativity of craft beer culture and welcoming new friends with a taste of the good stuff. We can’t wait to make our debut in Glasgow this summer and it’s sure to be a really special weekend - see you there!”