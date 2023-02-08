Tickets are on sale now for the chance to

Celebrity chefs, David Myers and Si King, known collectively The Hairy Bikers, will join Scotland’s food, drink, and tourism industries at a first-of-its-kind event in Glasgow in March this year.

Hosted by Edinburgh-based food innovator and leading food and drink broadcaster Simon Preston, The Power of Food Tourism will take place at the Scottish Events Campus (SEC) over a half day on March 8, alongside ScotHot, Scotland’s premier showcase for food, drink, hospitality, and tourism.

Delivered by Scotland Food & Drink and in partnership with the Scottish Tourism Alliance, the morning will showcase Scotland’s ambition to be a global food tourism leader, immersing the audience in incredible food tourism experiences and engaging panel discussions with guests including The Hairy Bikers and Instagram food sensations, The Taste Cadets.

Host of The Power of Food Tourism, Simon Preston, said: “Whether it’s exploring a new distillery, embarking on a new food trail, or trying your hand at a culinary lesson, Scotland is rich with a wonderful collection of experiences that bring to life our unique and exceptional larder.

“The Power of Food Tourism is an exciting opportunity for the whole industry, to come together, connect, learn and inspire each other! We have a fantastic line up of guests that can each bring a unique perspective on how collaboration can level up Scotland as a food and drink destination not to be missed on the world stage.”

Tourism brings millions of visitors to Scotland each year, creating a powerful foundation for unlocking the potential of food tourism by allowing visitors to discover and appreciate food and drink experiences that reflects the history, heritage and culture of where they visit.

The Hairy Bikers will return to Glasgow to engage with a new food tourism show at the SEC

Fiona Richmond, Head of Regional Food at Scotland Food & Drink, said: “Scotland has such a vibrant community of people who deliver incredible food tourism experiences and share our ambition for the country to be a must-visit destination for food and drink enthusiasts from around the world.

“The Hairy Bikers are incredible ambassadors for Scotland’s food and drink sector, having visited a number of businesses for their recent Go Local series including The Harbour Café in Fife and Blackthorn Salt, Ayrshire. We couldn’t be happier that they are joining us in Glasgow.”

“The Power of Food Tourism event provides an exciting occasion to come together as an industry and guests will learn about international trends and insights, hear from our very own Regional Food Tourism Ambassadors & Regional Food Groups and the impact they are making across the country.”

