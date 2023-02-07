Featuring the infamous ‘Signature Burger’ from Rangers and the tiny wee pizzas from Celtic - here’s what Twitter has to say about the halftime scran

Last night a football stadium food reviewer posted a picture of his meal at Ibrox, which appeared to be the saddest looking burger in Scotland.

The online food reviewer, Footy Scran, posted the tweet shortly after 3pm yesterday, February 6 - and in less than 24 hours the post has gained 1.4 million views, over 2500 likes, and over 450 retweets. The popular Twitter account, @FootyScran, aims to show off the best and worst of the catered food served at football stadiums across the world.

Here’s the signature burger in all it’s glory - Twitter users weren’t impressed with the offering though, and slammed the burger for looking overdone, the bun for looking like its from the bargain bin, and the funny looking slice of unmelted American cheese. Scran fans didn’t appreciate the price-point either, as it sits at an eye-watering £5.90.

Ibrox stadium has a total of 42 kiosks that serve around 50,000 supporters food and drink on a match day. The catering is currently being handled by Rangers FC partner Levy - and has been since the summer of 2022, which saw the menus get a change-up alongside new digital screens.

Levy supply catering to several top stadiums across the UK - including the OVO Hydro, Stamford Bridge, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Villa Park, and The O2 Arena London.

Footy Scran’s Twitter account has 500,000 followers, who follow a democratic process in rating the food by voting on each post whether the pictured catered snack is a ‘Scran or No Scran’.

The impartial audience has spoken - with seven hours left of the poll being open - at the time of writing near 30,000 people have cast their vote, with 89.3 per cent saying no scran, and just 10.7 per cent of the voters saying they would scran the Signature Burger.

That’s not to say all catered food sold at Ibrox is a no-go though. Footy Scrans posted a picture of a black pudding sausage roll sold at the Rangers FC stadium on August 31, 2022.

At just £3, it looks pretty scrannable in our humble opinion (the sticker you can see in the middle is confirmed to be edible) - but what did the Footy Scran Forum think of it? Well 8938 people voted, 60.7 per cent said they would scran, while 39.3 per cent claimed they wouldn’t eat it - it’s still a bit of a controversial snack, but it’s certainly better received than the signature burger.

Funnily enough Rangers is also partnered with Black Rooster Peri Peri, and if you’re lucky enough to sit near the rear of the Govan Stand, you can get a Nandos-adjacent snack at half-time - that is if you didn’t fancy the signature burger of course.

A few months back, in October 2022, the Footy Scran account posted a pizza from Celtic FC - which was equally as controversial, if not even more so.

Priced at a staggering £6.70 - it was decidedly a ‘no scran’ with 22,295 votes. 82.44 per cent said they wouldn’t touch the food, and 17.6 per cent said they’d scran the tiny Chicago Town-esque pizza.

