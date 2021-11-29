The Ivy is located in the heart of Glasgow’s city centre on 106 Buchanan St, G1 2NB.
The Ivy is situated across two floors and has prominent bars on both levels, serving delicious food and daily afternoon tea from 3-5pm. You can book your table and search their Christmas menu here.
Head bartender, Valentin Vlad, shows us how we can make one of their festive cocktails at home, with a twist of delicious candy floss.
Ingredients:
25ml Bombay Premier Cru Gin
10ml Crème de Cassis
10 ml Crème d’abricot
10ml Honey syrup
10ml Lemon juice
80ml Sparkling Wine JEIO
2 dashes Fernet Branca
Candy floss
Method:
Add in all ingredients with ice and mix well till combined.
Shake and double strain into a chilled flute glass.
Top up with the sparkling wine and Fernet Branca.
Add Candy Floss to garnish. Enjoy!
The Carousel 75 is available at The Ivy Buchanan Street now, priced at £11.95