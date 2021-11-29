As Christmas is fast approaching, the team at The Ivy on Buchanan Street show GlasgowWorld how to make their Candy floss cocktail.

The Ivy is located in the heart of Glasgow’s city centre on 106 Buchanan St, G1 2NB.

The Ivy is situated across two floors and has prominent bars on both levels, serving delicious food and daily afternoon tea from 3-5pm. You can book your table and search their Christmas menu here.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head bartender, Valentin Vlad, shows us how we can make one of their festive cocktails at home, with a twist of delicious candy floss.

Ingredients:

25ml Bombay Premier Cru Gin

10ml Crème de Cassis

10 ml Crème d’abricot

10ml Honey syrup

10ml Lemon juice

80ml Sparkling Wine JEIO

2 dashes Fernet Branca

Candy floss

Method:

Add in all ingredients with ice and mix well till combined.

Shake and double strain into a chilled flute glass.

Top up with the sparkling wine and Fernet Branca.

Add Candy Floss to garnish. Enjoy!