Popular late-night takeaway, Chunky Chicken, on Sauchiehall Street has been listed for sale this week.

Kirkstone Property presented the ‘rare opportunity’ to buy the city centre restaurant on 532 Sauchiehall Street after the current operators opted to sell the property after a change in personal circumstance.

Chunky Chicken is a franchise - with 14 locations in the UK, and one in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. It also has two restaurants in Toronto, Canada, that are operating under the name ‘without legal consent’.

The Sauchiehall Street store is the only takeaway from the franchise in Scotland - although plans are in place to open an Edinburgh store in the next five years.

The current site is a mid terraced restaurant with Class 3 consent, occupying both the ground-floor and basement of the red sandstone building - with upper floors currently being used as offices by a seperate owner.

Sitting right next to the M8, and Charing Cross at the bottom of Sauchiehall Street between the junctions with Elmbank and Newton Street - making the spot a popular stop for late night commuters returning home from pubs and clubs.

It currently generates around £11,000 per week in retail sales according to listing managers Kirkstone Property.

It has a fully fitted commercial kitchen, tiled flooring, walls covered with splash backs, and the plaster/paint ceiling features LED lights.