Clydebank Food & Drink Guide: The 8 best pubs, restaurants and takeaways in Clydebank

By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 20th Aug 2024, 15:54 BST

Take a look at some of the best pubs and restaurants in Clydebank in West Dunbartonshire

Clydebank has a buzzing hospitality scene that is criminally underrated.

Today we wanted to make a case for the town and all the food and drink it has to offer.

Even as a Glaswegian, or if you live a bit further afield, a day trip to Clydebank is always a guaranteed great time.

Take a look below as we explore 8 of the best pubs, bars, restaurants, cafes, and takeaways you need to try in Clydebank.

1. Sixty Ate Bar & Kitcehn

2. The Glen Lusset

3. Dalmuir Cafe

4. McMonagles

