Clydebank Food & Drink Guide: The 8 best pubs, restaurants and takeaways in Clydebank

Clydebank has a buzzing hospitality scene that is criminally underrated.
Today we wanted to make a case for the town and all the food and drink it has to offer.
Even as a Glaswegian, or if you live a bit further afield, a day trip to Clydebank is always a guaranteed great time.
Take a look below as we explore 8 of the best pubs, bars, restaurants, cafes, and takeaways you need to try in Clydebank.
1. Sixty Ate Bar & Kitcehn
Down on Dumbarton Road you can get some seriously great food for some seriously reasonable prices. It's well worth a visit. | TripAdvisor
2. The Glen Lusset
The Glen Lusset is a friendly wee pub which is one of the spots in Clydebank for live entertainment and music. | Contributed
3. Dalmuir Cafe
The best café in Clydebank, the Dalmuir has a relaxed atmosphere and some great scran to boot. | Dlamuir cafe
4. McMonagles
McMonagles is a legendary chippy, based on a boat, you can eat in or takeaway, and is worth travelling to Clydebank for. | McMonagles
