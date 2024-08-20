Glasgow is Scotland’s most musical city - we produce some of the biggest and best artists to come out of our fair country - and this continues to be the case this year.
We’ve put together this list of the very best albums and EPs released by Glasgow bands (or bands that gig / are based in Glasgow) from 2022 to 2024.
It's been a great year for music - Glasgow has produced some incredible albums this year - and there's no better way to support your local music scene than buying their physical media.
From Paolo Nutini coming back with a fourth studio album to Simple Minds releasing a phenomenal new live album recorded in Paisley - Glasgow albums haven't seen a year this great in a good while.
1. Burning Castles - Lucia & the Best Boys
Released at the end of September, Lucia & the Best Boys have long been a Glasgow indie favourite alongside the likes of the dearly departed Baby Strange. Their new album is some of their best work yet, with a haunting unique sound sure to impress the Glasgow goth in your life. | Contributed
2. 2 - Declan Welsh & the Decadent West
Declan Welsh & the Decadent West are another great Glasgow band - though they hail from EK originally. The band have released a string of successful EP's, and 2 marks their second full-length album - bringing with it a level of production and formidable cool that the band hasn't seen before. A great gift for the indie Glaswegian in your life. | Contributed
3. Bemz - Nova's Dad
No one in Glasgow does it quite like Bemz - he represents the best of the best for the rap scene in the city, and is blazing the trail for other aspiring artists. He's not as high profile as he should be - if you know a hip-hop / rap fan, this is the perfect gift that'll come with the discovery of their new favourite artist. | Contributed
4. Cloth - Secret Measures
We love Cloth here at GlasgowWorld - they're criminally underrated, despite nominations for the Scottish Album of the Year Award. They deserve much more credit than they get, give 'Never Know' a listen, a single from their latest album Secret Measures - and it could just be the perfect gift to give yourself this Christmas. | Contributed
