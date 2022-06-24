Cocktail of the week: Deanston Derby from The Gate

The Gate is located directly across Glasgow’s famous Barrowland Ballroom, at 251 Gallowgate, G4 0TP
The Gate, which opened in 2019, serves a range of cocktails and toasties as well as 30 gins and a range of beers and wine. You can book here or phone 07852636764
Manager Alasdair Shaw, shows an easy step-by-step guide on how to make their summery and fresh cocktail at home.
Ingredients
50ml Fizz
35ml Deanston Kentucky Cask Whisky
20ml Fresh Lime Juice
15ml Peach Liqueur
10ml Fresh Ginger Syrup
Garnish with Fresh Mint Leaves
Method
Put all the ingredients and mint leaves to the shaker with cubed ice, and shake well until the ingredients are well combined.
Add ice to the wine glass and fine strain.
Add fizz and stir well.
Garnish with a few mint leaves and enjoy!
Deanston Derby is available at The Gate, priced at £8