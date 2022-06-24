Cocktail of the week: Deanston Derby from The Gate

As we enjoy the hot weather, The Gate invited GlasgowWorld to show us how to make a refreshing drink.

The Gate is located directly across Glasgow’s famous Barrowland Ballroom, at 251 Gallowgate, G4 0TP

The Gate, which opened in 2019, serves a range of cocktails and toasties as well as 30 gins and a range of beers and wine. You can book here or phone 07852636764

Manager Alasdair Shaw, shows an easy step-by-step guide on how to make their summery and fresh cocktail at home.

Ingredients

50ml Fizz

35ml Deanston Kentucky Cask Whisky

20ml Fresh Lime Juice

15ml Peach Liqueur

10ml Fresh Ginger Syrup

Garnish with Fresh Mint Leaves

Method

Put all the ingredients and mint leaves to the shaker with cubed ice, and shake well until the ingredients are well combined.

Add ice to the wine glass and fine strain.

Add fizz and stir well.

Garnish with a few mint leaves and enjoy!