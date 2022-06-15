Cocktail of the week: Pride Cocktail by VEGA Bar

VEGA bar is marking Pride month with a new cocktail and mocktail. The team are celebrating 50 years of Pride with donations to the UK’s national LGBTQ+ charity, Switchboard. You can donate here.
Bartender Nathan Toudou, shows us an easy step-by-step guide how to make the cocktail at home.
You can request this drink in a non-alcoholic mocktail version at the bar.
Most Popular
Ingredients
25ml Whitley Neill Rhubarb and Ginger Gin
25ml Egg White
25ml Lime Juice
25ml Blue Curacao
12.5ml Crème de Violette
Garnish with a dehydrated Orange
Method
Chill your glass with cubed ice beforehand.
Add all ingredients to the shaker with ice, and shake well until the content becomes foamy.
Strain the drink into your glass, add more ice on top and garnish with a slice of dehydrated orange. Enjoy!
Pride Cocktail at VEGA Bar is available until June 30, priced at £6.00
VEGA Bar, is located in Glasgow’s city centre at Westergate, 260 Argyle St, G2 8QW.