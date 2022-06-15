Cocktail of the week: Pride Cocktail by VEGA Bar

As we celebrate Pride month, VEGA Bar invited GlasgowWorld to showcase their new and refreshing drink, which will be available on the menu until the end of June.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

VEGA bar is marking Pride month with a new cocktail and mocktail. The team are celebrating 50 years of Pride with donations to the UK’s national LGBTQ+ charity, Switchboard. You can donate here.

Bartender Nathan Toudou, shows us an easy step-by-step guide how to make the cocktail at home.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can request this drink in a non-alcoholic mocktail version at the bar.

Ingredients

25ml Whitley Neill Rhubarb and Ginger Gin

25ml Egg White

25ml Lime Juice

25ml Blue Curacao

12.5ml Crème de Violette

Garnish with a dehydrated Orange

Method

Chill your glass with cubed ice beforehand.

Add all ingredients to the shaker with ice, and shake well until the content becomes foamy.

Strain the drink into your glass, add more ice on top and garnish with a slice of dehydrated orange. Enjoy!

Pride Cocktail at VEGA Bar is available until June 30, priced at £6.00