Cocktail of the week: Miss Lockhart by Blue Dog
Located in the downstairs bar space in Blue Dog on West George Street, a new, murder mysery pop-up bar features an experimental Halloween cocktail menu.
The jazz-styled bar is located in the heart of Glasgow’s city centre at 151 West George St, G2 2JJ.
Operations manager Callum Young shows an easy step-by-step guide how to create the Halloween inspired cocktail at home.
Ingredients
Most Popular
25ml Rosa Vermouth
15ml Select Aperetivo
10ml Rinquinquin
Advertisement
2 dashes of peach/orange bitters
Garnish with fresh sprig of rosemary (flamed)
Method
Add in ice and all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake well.
Double strain in to a flute glass.
Top with Prosecco.
Advertisement
Add sprig of rosemary on the rim of the glass. Enjoy!
Miss Lockhart is available at Blue Dog priced at £11