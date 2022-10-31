Register
Cocktail of the week: Miss Lockhart by Blue Dog

Located in the downstairs bar space in Blue Dog on West George Street, a new, murder mysery pop-up bar features an experimental Halloween cocktail menu.

By Mahnoor Sohail
35 minutes ago

The jazz-styled bar is located in the heart of Glasgow’s city centre at 151 West George St, G2 2JJ.

Operations manager Callum Young shows an easy step-by-step guide how to create the Halloween inspired cocktail at home.

Ingredients

25ml Rosa Vermouth

15ml Select Aperetivo

10ml Rinquinquin

2 dashes of peach/orange bitters

Garnish with fresh sprig of rosemary (flamed)

Method

Add in ice and all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake well.

Double strain in to a flute glass.

Top with Prosecco.

Add sprig of rosemary on the rim of the glass. Enjoy!

Miss Lockhart is available at Blue Dog priced at £11

