Cocktail of the week: Sweet Strike by VEGA Bar

Vega bar is one of 60 bars and restaurants taking part in the new food and drink campaign, and is located in the heart of Glasgow’s city centre on Westergate, 260 Argyle St, G2 8QW.
Vega’s bartender Campbell Summers shows us an easy step by step guide on how to recreate this cocktail at home.
Ingredients
75ml Fresh Orange Juice
3.75ml Disaronno Amaretto
25ml Edinburgh Gin Raspberry Liqueur
25ml Raspberry Purée
Garnish with Raspberry Powder and Dehydrated Orange
Method
Add all of your ingredients and cubed ice into a shaker and mix until well combined leaving you with a foamy consistency.
Add cubed ice to your glass and strain the drink into the glass.
Garnish with raspberry powder on top and a dehydrated orange. Enjoy!
The Sweet Strike cocktail is available at Vega priced at £7.95