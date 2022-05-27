Cocktail of the week: Sky High Sling by Radisson Red

Radisson Red is one of 60 bars and restaurants taking part in the new Made in Glasgow food and drink campaign. The hotel which also has a sky bar overlooking the city, is located on 25 Tunnel St, Finnieston Quay, G3 8HL.
Radisson Red’s Head Bartender Iain McLaren, showed an easy guide on how to make the refreshing cocktail, which is perfect for the summer.
Ingredients
25ml Havana 3
25ml Crème De Pechie / Peach Schnapps
25ml Pineappe Juice
25ml Orange Juice
15ml Martini Roso
15ml Lime Juice
15ml Mango Syrup
2 Dashes of Angostura Bitters
Garnish with Pineapple leaves and a slice of fresh lime
Method
Cool your sling glass with crushed ice.
Add the ingredients to the shaker and shake well.
Once fully combined, empty out the crushed ice from the Sling glass, and replace it with cubed, before pouring the drink in.
Add ice at the top if you wish, and a couple of dashes of Angostura Bitters to maximise taste.
Garnish with pineapple leaves and a fresh slice of lime. Enjoy!
Sky High Sling is available at Radisson Red priced at £11.