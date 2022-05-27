Cocktail of the week: Sky High Sling by Radisson Red

Radisson Red invited GlasgowWorld to show us how to make their refreshing, summer style drink ‘Sky High Sling’ which is now available on their cocktail menu and also apart of the Made in Glasgow Campaign.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Radisson Red is one of 60 bars and restaurants taking part in the new Made in Glasgow food and drink campaign. The hotel which also has a sky bar overlooking the city, is located on 25 Tunnel St, Finnieston Quay, G3 8HL.

Radisson Red’s Head Bartender Iain McLaren, showed an easy guide on how to make the refreshing cocktail, which is perfect for the summer.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ingredients

25ml Havana 3

25ml Crème De Pechie / Peach Schnapps

25ml Pineappe Juice

25ml Orange Juice

15ml Martini Roso

15ml Lime Juice

15ml Mango Syrup

2 Dashes of Angostura Bitters

Garnish with Pineapple leaves and a slice of fresh lime

Method

Cool your sling glass with crushed ice.

Add the ingredients to the shaker and shake well.

Once fully combined, empty out the crushed ice from the Sling glass, and replace it with cubed, before pouring the drink in.

Add ice at the top if you wish, and a couple of dashes of Angostura Bitters to maximise taste.

Garnish with pineapple leaves and a fresh slice of lime. Enjoy!