Cocktail of the week: Shipwreck Halloween cocktail from the Hilton Hotel

The city centre hotel shows GlasgowWorld their Halloween themed cocktail for spooky season this year.

The 20-storey high hotel in Glasgow has been a popular venue since 1992, hosting weddings, parties, and other fun events.

The Hilton on 1 William St, G3 8HT, welcome customers from all over the world to stay when visiting the city. The venue includes a spa and an indoor pool, along with business facilities with a restaurant and bar, serving delicious cocktails and food.

The hotel has been nominated one of the best hotels to stay in, according to TripAdvisor.

The Hilton staff have welcomed GlasgowWorld to kick off this year’s Halloween inspired cocktails.

Bartender Jordan Black, shows us an easy guide on how we can create the Shipwreck cocktail at home.

Ingredients:

50ml Kracken Rum

50ml Pineapple juice

25ml Fresh Lime juice

25ml Cranberry juice

12.5ml Blue Cacaou

Passion fruit to garnish

Wray Nephew

Passion fruit syrup

Raspberry sauce

Method:

Start off by preparing your tall glass with cubed ice.

Pour into your mixer, Kracken rum, lime juice, pineapple juice, Blue Cacao and passion fruit syrup (to your acquired taste) add more ice, and shake well.

Once fully blended, pour the mixture into your glass with a sieve and top up with cranberry juice.

Garnish with an empty passion fruit and fill it slightly with Wray Nephew and gently light the liquid inside the fruit on fire.