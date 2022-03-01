A new hospitality-led food and drink campaign has been launched at SWG3 to attract visitors back into Glasgow and support incredible independents across the city.

What’s happening? #MadeInGlasgow - a three month initiative running from March until 31 May, is backed by almost 50 of the city’s best bars, restaurants, venues and makers, showcasing monthly themes that put Glaswegian hospitality and storytelling front of mind.

Themes include Made In Glasgow, Spring Superstars and What a Catch to capture imaginations on social media, using the hashtag #MadeInGlasgow.

Picture: Robert Perry

Economic recovery for hospitality lies in consumer demand, and the #MadeInGlasgow campaign is dedicated to promoting Glasgow as a culinary destination and helping the city’s tourism landscape bolster commercial growth and recovery.

Food and drink trail: Kickstarting with a new Food and Drink trail that celebrates the best of the city,’ guests are invited to dine and drink their way around our Glasgow, sampling speciality Scottish dishes and signature drinks throughout the month of March.

Venues include Julie Lin’s Gaga, the recently awarded Michelin Bib Gourmand Celentano’s, sky high restaurant, VEGA, Ubiquitous Chip and modern Scottish pub, The Gate, alongside Clydeside Distillery and the Hidden Lane Brewery.

Funded by Experience Glasgow Food and Drink - the city’s regional food and drink group via the VisitScotland Destination & Sector Fund, the collaborative initiative has been designed specifically to champion inspirational Glasgow food and drink heroes, encourage bookings, drive consumer confidence and tourism.

Running across Experience Glasgow food and drink social channels, an industry toolkit has been made available for businesses, and consumers can join in the fun by supporting local and celebrating the city’s best bars and restaurants.

What to expect: Each participating business has created a special Scottish dish and/or signature drinks for customers to enjoy in their venues. From fresh pappardelle pasta with Dexter beef and Lanark white at Celentano’s, prawn toast with kewpie mayo at Gaga to butter roast langoustines at Swadish, there’s so much on offer from the trail.

You’ll also find delicious martinis at The Finneston, and the best of Scottish whiskies, gins and stand out cocktails at The Gate, alongside organic wines and beautiful drinks at Hooligan.

How to get involved: Plan a food and drink trail using the #MadeInGlasgow maps. Simply head to @experienceglasgow and download your trail , and share pictures from your visit to the trail using the hashtag #MadeinGlasgow on social media.

Speaking about the initiative, Gordon McIntyre, Chairman of Experience Glasgow, said: “Glasgow’s vibrant hospitality scene has come together to make a difference with a unified front on promoting the city as a food and drink destination. Support local businesses and celebrate the best the city has to offer this spring with our #MadeInGlasgow campaign - they need you now more than ever.”

Julie Lin, owner of Ga Ga and Julie’s Kopitiam added: “It’s been amazing seeing Glasgow gaining space on the food map. Its unparalleled friendliness alongside the food and drinks culture makes it an amazing place to visit and an even better place to live!”

Anna Parker, owner Celentano’s Glasgow said: “Dean and I knew Glasgow would be home to Celentano’s but we were waiting for the right time to move back and launch. Despite the struggles of the past few years, it definitely feels like now is the time to visit Glasgow. Not only for the friendly faces and green spaces but for the amazing restaurants, bars and pubs it has to offer. We feel very lucky to be part of such a wonderful city of food and culture.”

Ajay Kumar, chef director Swadish added: “Glasgow is an amazing city. The people make it so easy for us to be able to think outside the box and do weird and wonderful things with food! They demand creativity and innovation; they want our best and that is what keeps us going and it’s what allows the food and drink scene to thrive. I am so excited to see what else is coming our way.”

Peter Mckenna, owner of the Gannet said: “This wonderful city we call home can confidently compete as one of the top cities for food and drink in the UK adding to its unparalleled live music scene making Glasgow a must visit destination.”

