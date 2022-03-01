What’s happening? #MadeInGlasgow - a three month initiative running from March until 31 May, is backed by almost 50 of the city’s best bars, restaurants, venues and makers, showcasing monthly themes that put Glaswegian hospitality and storytelling front of mind.
Themes include Made In Glasgow, Spring Superstars and What a Catch to capture imaginations on social media, using the hashtag #MadeInGlasgow.
Economic recovery for hospitality lies in consumer demand, and the #MadeInGlasgow campaign is dedicated to promoting Glasgow as a culinary destination and helping the city’s tourism landscape bolster commercial growth and recovery.
Food and drink trail: Kickstarting with a new Food and Drink trail that celebrates the best of the city,’ guests are invited to dine and drink their way around our Glasgow, sampling speciality Scottish dishes and signature drinks throughout the month of March.
Venues include Julie Lin’s Gaga, the recently awarded Michelin Bib Gourmand Celentano’s, sky high restaurant, VEGA, Ubiquitous Chip and modern Scottish pub, The Gate, alongside Clydeside Distillery and the Hidden Lane Brewery.
Funded by Experience Glasgow Food and Drink - the city’s regional food and drink group via the VisitScotland Destination & Sector Fund, the collaborative initiative has been designed specifically to champion inspirational Glasgow food and drink heroes, encourage bookings, drive consumer confidence and tourism.
Running across Experience Glasgow food and drink social channels, an industry toolkit has been made available for businesses, and consumers can join in the fun by supporting local and celebrating the city’s best bars and restaurants.
What to expect: Each participating business has created a special Scottish dish and/or signature drinks for customers to enjoy in their venues. From fresh pappardelle pasta with Dexter beef and Lanark white at Celentano’s, prawn toast with kewpie mayo at Gaga to butter roast langoustines at Swadish, there’s so much on offer from the trail.
You’ll also find delicious martinis at The Finneston, and the best of Scottish whiskies, gins and stand out cocktails at The Gate, alongside organic wines and beautiful drinks at Hooligan.
How to get involved: Plan a food and drink trail using the #MadeInGlasgow maps. Simply head to@experienceglasgow and download yourtrail, and share pictures from your visit to the trail using the hashtag #MadeinGlasgow on social media.
Speaking about the initiative, Gordon McIntyre, Chairman of Experience Glasgow, said: “Glasgow’s vibrant hospitality scene has come together to make a difference with a unified front on promoting the city as a food and drink destination. Support local businesses and celebrate the best the city has to offer this spring with our #MadeInGlasgow campaign - they need you now more than ever.”
Julie Lin, owner of Ga Ga and Julie’s Kopitiam added: “It’s been amazing seeing Glasgow gaining space on the food map. Its unparalleled friendliness alongside the food and drinks culture makes it an amazing place to visit and an even better place to live!”
Anna Parker, owner Celentano’s Glasgow said: “Dean and I knew Glasgow would be home to Celentano’s but we were waiting for the right time to move back and launch. Despite the struggles of the past few years, it definitely feels like now is the time to visit Glasgow. Not only for the friendly faces and green spaces but for the amazing restaurants, bars and pubs it has to offer. We feel very lucky to be part of such a wonderful city of food and culture.”
Ajay Kumar, chef director Swadish added: “Glasgow is an amazing city. The people make it so easy for us to be able to think outside the box and do weird and wonderful things with food! They demand creativity and innovation; they want our best and that is what keeps us going and it’s what allows the food and drink scene to thrive. I am so excited to see what else is coming our way.”
Peter Mckenna, owner of the Gannet said: “This wonderful city we call home can confidently compete as one of the top cities for food and drink in the UK adding to its unparalleled live music scene making Glasgow a must visit destination.”
Participating businesses
- 63rd & Ist 16 Bothwell St, Glasgow G2 6NU
- Acid Bar by Zique’s 100 Eastvale Pl, Glasgow G3 8QG
- Alston Bar + Beef Unit 19, Central Station, 79 Gordon St, Glasgow G1 3SQ
- Amarone 2 Nelson Mandela Pl, Glasgow G2 1BT
- Anchor Line 12–16 St Vincent Pl, Glasgow G1 2DH
- Atlantic 12-16 St Vincent Pl, Glasgow G1 2EU
- Bar Brett 321 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G4 9HR
- Barolo 92-94 Mitchell St, Glasgow G1 3NQ
- Bowlarama 22 Glassford St, Glasgow G1 1UL
- Café Andaluz 12-15 St Vincent Pl, Glasgow G1 2DW
- Celentano’s 28-32 Cathedral Square, Glasgow G4 0XA
- Clydeside Distillery 100 Stobcross Rd, Glasgow G3 8QQ
- Dear Green Unit 2, 13-27 E Campbell St, Glasgow G1 5DT
- Dimaggio’s 21 Royal Exchange Square, Glasgow G1 3AJ
- Eighty eight 88 Dumbarton Road Partick G11 6NX
- El Perro Negro 152 Woodlands Rd, Glasgow G3 6LF
- Eusebi Deli & Restaurant 152 Park Rd, Glasgow G4 9HB
- Gaga 566 Dumbarton Rd, Partick, Glasgow G11 6RH
- Gamba 225A W George St, Glasgow G2 2ND
- Grain and Grind 742 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2AD
- Hanoi Bike Club 8 Ruthven Ln, Glasgow G12 9BG
- Hidden Lane Brewery The Hidden Ln, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8ND
- Hooligans 1 Lynedoch St, UPSTAIRS, Glasgow G3 6EF
- Julie’s Kopitiam 1109 Pollokshaws Rd, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3YG
- Kong 23 Royal Exchange Square, Glasgow G1 3AJ
- Lebowskis 1008 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8LX
- Mharsanta 26 Bell St, Glasgow G1 1LG
- Piper’s Tryst 30-34 McPhater St, Glasgow G4 0HW
- Platform 253 Argyle St, Glasgow G2 8DL
- Porter & Rye 1131 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8ND
- Red Onion 257 W Campbell St, Glasgow G2 4TT
- Sips & Baker 521 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 8HN
- Stravaigin 28 Gibson St, Glasgow G12 8NX
- Swadish 33 Ingram St, Glasgow G1 1HA
- SWG3 100 Eastvale Pl, Stobcross Rd, Glasgow G3 8QG
- The Citizen 24 St Vincent Pl, Glasgow G1 2EU
- The Finnieston 1125 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8ND
- The Gannet 1155 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8TB
- The Gate 251 Gallowgate, Glasgow G4 0TP
- The Square 5 Bell St, Glasgow G1 1NU
- Tiki 214 Bath St, Glasgow G2 4HW
- Ubiquitous Chip 12 Ashton Ln, Hillhead, Glasgow G12 8SJ
- Van Winkle 267 Gallowgate, Glasgow G4 0TR
- Vega Top floor, Yotel, 260 Argyle St, Glasgow G2 8QW
- Yiamas 16-20 Bath St, Glasgow G2 1HB
- Zique’s 66 Hyndland St, Partick, Glasgow G11 5PT