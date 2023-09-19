Date confirmed for Flight Club social darts bar opening in city centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Flight Club, the award-winning bar with sites nationwide, will be opening a venue in Glasgow’s George Square on 6th October. Flight Club have taken the traditional game of darts and supercharged it, where groups of 12 can play Social Darts together in a venue that takes inspiration from the history of the game, combining the fairground with your favourite pub.

The “competitive socialising concept” will mark the 11th UK opening for Flight Club and the first in Scotland featuring multiplayer games, show-stopping cocktails and tasty bites: all under one roof: “Whether you’re a sniper with a dart or never thrown one before, Flight Club welcomes all. Instant scoring eliminates any need for counting and reimagines matches into fast-paced, exciting events, with many players finding themselves unexpectedly hooked.”

The Grade II listed building on George Street is part of the Love Loan neighbourhood development that will include an AC by Marriott hotel and Soho House Glasgow. It will include a mezzanine layout with bars and 15 semi-private play areas will keep them entertained and enthralled for hours.

If Prosecco and bottomless pizza sounds like more of a winning combination, Flight Club Glasgow will be offering a Brunch Social every Thursday - Sunday. The paddle board pizzas come with a variety of toppings whilst each guest will receive a bottle of Prosecco each. The venue can cater for up to 325 guests.

CEO, Steve Moore, said: “We are delighted to reveal that we are opening the doors to Flight Club Glasgow in October! It is our first venue in Scotland, a project that’s been six years in the making, and Glasgow is a city we’ve had our eye on for a long-time, so this one feels like an extra-special opening. We are looking forward to welcoming everyone up to the throwline.”

“Glasgow has already got an incredible hospitality scene that we’re thrilled to be joining, bringing something new to the neighbourhood and contributing to a thriving nightlife scene”