First Look: Inside the new city-centre Thai restaurant opening next week

From Thailand to London and now to Glasgow - the new restaurant is set to officially open next week

On Monday September 18 Rosa’s Thai will open the doors to its first restaurant in Scotland on Glasgow’s West Nile Street.

Rosa’s Thai was co-founded by Saiphin and Alex Moore, who brought dishes from Saiphin’s native Thailand to London when they opened a market stall on Brick Lane back in 2007. Just one year later they took over ‘Rosa’s Cafe’ in Spitalfields, a traditional east London cafe just around the corner from the market stall, and opened the first Rosa’s Thai restaurant - keeping the ‘Rosa’s’ name because they didn’t have the means to change the sign.

The menu combines familiar Thai classics, from spring rolls and pad Thai to fiery red and green curries, with signature fan-favourites including fragrant red duck pineapple curry and stir-fried aubergine with sweet basil. There’s an extensive vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free offering, as well as a dedicated ‘Little Rosa’s’ kids’ menu, making Rosa’s Thai an accessible and welcoming spot for all diners.

The 84-cover, open-plan space offers cosy booths for casual dining, as well as eight seats outside for al fresco eating. The restaurant will be open seven days a week with tables available for reservations and walk-ins, as well as take away and delivery.

Of the launch, CEO Gavin Adair said: “I’m so happy to be opening in Glasgow. We’ve been wanting to come for such a long time, it was just a case of waiting for the perfect site, and we think this is it! We can’t wait to bring our amazing curries and noodles and stir-fries to the Glasgow scene, it looks like we’re going to be in great company”.

Rosa‘s Thai offers an unfussy and relaxed dining experience that is authentically Thai. The dedicated teams at each site use the best of Thai produce - including curry pastes from a husband and wife team in the Huai Yod district and pad Thai noodles from a 3rd generation family business - to make every dish from scratch, from curry sauces to Saiphin’s signature spring rolls.

There are now over 35 Rosas’ across London, Liverpool, Leeds, Cardiff, Birmingham, Manchester, York, Nottingham, Exeter, Bath, Leamington Spa and Oxford. The Glasgow restaurant will be the first in Scotland - with a branch in Edinburgh on North Frederick Street to come shortly after.

To celebrate the launch, Rosa’s Thai Glasgow will offer diners the opportunity to be the first in and enjoy 50% off food during its pre-opening period from Tuesday September 5 to Sunday September 17.

We were invited to take a look around inside the restaurant during their pre-opening period before they officially open next Monday, September 18.

Rosa’s Thai, 41-43 W Nile St, Glasgow G1 2PT

1 . The Bar at Rosa’s Thai The bar from Rosa’s features Singha on tap, Rosa’s house Thai-PA and ‘Mai Mao’ beers, Thai-inspired cocktails - including boozy iced tea - and a dedicated menu of bubble teas, including refreshing lychee and jasmine with mango bubbles and creamy pinky milk tapioca.

2 . Rosa’s Thai interior The seating ranges from tables to booths at the West Nile Street restaurant

3 . Essential oils You’ll find soy sauce and chilli oil on each table.

4 . Rosa’s Thai décor Glasgow’s bright red exterior recalls the original Rosa’s Thai restaurant in Spitalfields, while inside mixes warm red and pink tones with green tiling and bright neon wall accents to recall Bangkok’s vibrant café culture.