We can sometimes forget about the world of food and drink outside of Glasgow as Glaswegians - who could blame us?
Glasgow so many amazing restaurants that never fail to impress, but what about all those spots that are the pride of towns just outside of Glasgow? We want to explore those today.
You can get to most of these spots in just under (or a little bit over) half an hour by car, bus, train, or your transport of choice. Make no mistake, just because they’re not operating in the city, this does little to diminish the quality of their food, service, and atmosphere. All of these spots are criminally underrated.
Take a look below as we explore the culinary scene beyond the borders of Glasgow in 12 amazing spots you need to try.
1. Angels Hotel
Angels Hotel have established themselves as one of the most popular spots in Lanarkshire. We recommend ordering the steak pie. 114 Main St, Uddingston, Glasgow G71 7HZ.
2. Jam Jar
Jam Jar is a lovely wee restaurant on the cobbled Shuttle Street - in the summer you can even enjoy some al-fresco dining. There's a huge menu, even featuring half and half pizza and pasta - but whatever you get, make sure to get a cheesecake for dessert. It's loved by locals for a reason! 16 Shuttle St, Paisley PA1 1YD.
3. Delhi Darbar
The Delhi Darbar is a well loved Indian Restaurant and Takeaway in Bishopbriggs. The menu is packed with North and South Indian dishes that are sure to impress. 4 Woodhill Rd, Bishopbriggs, Glasgow G64 1JL.
4. SALT - 115 Cadzow Street
When I first heard of a sushi restaurant opening in Hamilton I thought there was absolutely no chance it would be open longer than a couple of months. There was no shortage of egg on my face when it was fully booked out weeks in advance. It turns out the Lanarkshire palate is ready for some Japanese cuisine, to my knowledge SALT is the only independent restaurant doing exclusively Japanese food in either North or South Lanarkshire, I could be wrong - but regardless any other business will have a hard time living up to the standard set by the Cadzow Street eatery.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.