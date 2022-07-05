Douglas Laing & Co. release Rangers gin made with turf from Ibrox

The Glasgow-based whisky specialists have teamed up with Rangers to create a range of bespoke spirits to celebrate the club’s 150th anniversary.

Fans of Rangers wishing to toast the club’s 150th anniversary can now do so with a specially released gin. Douglas Laing and Co. launched the spirit in colloaboration with the club, and one of the botanicals is freshly cut grass from the pitch at Ibrox.

Managing Director, Chris Leggat, explained that the Douglas Laing and Co. team came up with the idea while looking for a special way for the gin to connect to the club and fans.

He said: "The gin is part of the club's celebration of their 150th anniversary and they wanted a premium hand-crafted spirit.

"And it was one of our team that suggested using the grass from the pitch as a special ingredient, along with the other quality botanicals we would be using.

"Rangers were happy with the idea and gave us some of the freshly cut grass, which we then passed on to our distiller who experimented with it alongside the rest of the recipe to create this unique and wonderful gin."

Adding that it isn't just a "quirky gin with a football club's label on it", Chris said that the gin is a premium spirit that the club and its fans "can be proud of".

Rangers Commercial and Marketing director, James Bisgrove said: “The global sales of our sales of 150th-anniversary merchandise & Official Licensed Products has been incredible, and I am sure these unique spirits will take pride of place on many supporters’ mantelpieces, as well as proving perfect gifts."